Joined the Board: 2012

Committees: Audit (Chairman); Technology and eCommerce

Tim was chairman of KPMG International from 2007 until his retirement in October 2011. He also served as chairman from 2005 to 2010 and chief executive officer from 2005 to 2008 of KPMG LLP in the U.S., the largest member firm of KPMG International.

Tim has served as a member of the board of directors of UnitedHealth Group, Inc. since January 2017. He is also a member of the board of trustees of the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn. He previously served as a member of the board of directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from May 2012 to May 2024, Alcoa Corporation from November 2016 until May 2021, and The Chubb Corporation from 2013 until its acquisition by ACE Limited in January 2016. He also served as a trustee of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, a member of the World Economic Forum’s International Business Council and a director of the International Integrated Reporting Council.