Joined the Board: 2016

Committees: Strategic Planning and Finance Committee (Chair)

Steuart Walton is the co-founder of Runway Group, a holding company located in Bentonville, Arkansas, that makes investments in real estate, outdoor initiatives and hospitality. He is also founder and former chief executive officer of Game Aerospace, LLC, a U.S. manufacturer of carbon fiber aircraft and aircraft parts. He previously worked at Allen and Overy, and he also worked as a Walmart associate on the mergers and acquisitions team while living in London.

He serves on the boards of directors of Carpegna Limited, Rapha Racing Limited, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum (emeritus) and Wartime History Museum, Inc. From August 2018 to January 2021, he served as a member of the board of directors of Flipkart Private Limited.

Steuart is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, and he holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado, Boulder.