Joined the Board: 2018

Committees: Technology and eCommerce (Chair)

Sarah Friar is the chief financial officer of OpenAI, where she oversees the company's financial strategy and operations.

From 2018 to 2024, Sarah was the CEO and president of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (“Nextdoor”), serving as chairperson of the board of Nextdoor from November 2021 to March 2024. She helped take Nextdoor public in 2021.

Prior to Nextdoor, Sarah served as chief financial officer at Square (now known as Block, Inc.). Under Sarah’s leadership, the company launched its initial public offering in 2015 and added $30 billion in market capitalization.

She is a Fellow of the inaugural class of the Finance Leaders Fellowship Program, a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network, and serves on the advisory boards of Operation HOPE, the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford and The Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

Sarah serves on the board of directors of Consensys, the board of directors of Operation HOPE, and the board of trustees of Stanford University. She is the cofounder of Ladies Who Launch, a nonprofit organization focused on empowering entrepreneurs.

Sarah graduated from the University of Oxford with a Master of Engineering in Metallurgy, Economics, and Management and also from Stanford Graduate School of Business with an M.B.A.