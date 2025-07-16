Joined the Board: 2021

Committees: Compensation and Management Development; Nominating and Governance Committee (Chair); Strategic Planning and Finance; Executive

Randall currently serves as Chair of Athletics and Special Advisor at the University of Oklahoma. He retired in January of 2021 as executive chairman of the board of AT&T Inc. Prior to that he was chairman of the board and chief executive officer of AT&T and served in that capacity from 2007 until July 2020, having also served as president from 2007 through September 2019. He held a variety of high-level finance, operational and marketing positions with AT&T, including serving as chief operating officer from 2004 until his appointment as chief executive officer in 2007 and as chief financial officer from 2001 to 2004. He began his career with AT&T in 1982.

He previously served on the boards of directors of AT&T from 2005 until his retirement in January 2021, The Boeing Company from February 2016 to December 2017, and Emerson Electric Co. from June 2006 to December 2017. Randall also previously served on the boards of Boy Scouts of America and the PGA Tour. He was chairman of the Business Roundtable from 2014 to 2016.

Randall received his B.S. in accounting from Central State University (now known as the University of Central Oklahoma) and earned his Master of Accountancy degree from the University of Oklahoma.