Joined the Board: 2012

Committees: Compensation and Management Development; Technology and eCommerce

Marissa A. Mayer is the founder and CEO of Dazzle AI, a stealth consumer AI startup. She led her previous startup, Sunshine AI, from 2018 until it was acquired by Dazzle AI in 2025. From July 2012 through June 2017, she served as president, chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors of Yahoo!, Inc. ("Yahoo," now Altaba, Inc.). At Yahoo, she led the internet giant's push to reinvent itself for the mobile era. With a renewed focus on user experience, Marissa grew Yahoo to serve over 1 billion people worldwide — with more than 600 million mobile users — and transformed its advertising approach.

Prior to her role at Yahoo, Marissa spent 13 years at Google, Inc., ("Google") where she led Google Search for more than a decade and other products such as Google Maps, Gmail and Google News.

She joined the board of directors of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. in May 2025 and the board of directors of Starbucks Corporation in June 2025. She has served on the board of directors of AT&T, Inc. since March 2024. She previously served on the board of directors of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. from May 2024 to June 2025. In addition, she previously served on the boards of private companies Sunshine AI and Maisonette. She also serves on the board of the San Francisco Ballet and previously served on the foundation board for the Forum of Young Global Leaders at the World Economic Forum.

Marissa holds a bachelor’s degree in Symbolic Systems with a concentration in artificial intelligence and a master’s degree in Computer Science with a focus on artificial intelligence, both from Stanford University.