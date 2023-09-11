Joined the Board: 2008

Committees: Executive

Greg Penner is CEO and an owner of the Denver Broncos. He is a founder and general partner of Madrone Capital Partners, a private investment management firm. He is also chairman of the Walmart Board of Directors since 2015. Greg is only the third person, after his father-in-law, Rob Walton, and company founder, Sam Walton, to serve in this position.

Prior to being elected chairman of the Board, Greg worked in several capacities at Walmart over a 20-year period, including as senior vice president and chief financial officer for the business in Japan, and senior vice president of finance and strategy for Walmart.com. He was first elected as a Walmart Board member in 2008.

Before joining Walmart, Greg was a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. and a general partner of Peninsula Capital.

He also serves on the board of trustees of the Corporation of Brown University and previously served on the board of directors of Baidu, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

Greg earned a Bachelor of Science in international economics from Georgetown University and a Master of Business Administration from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.