Joined the Board: 2019

Committees: Audit; Strategic Planning and Finance

Cesar Conde is chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group. In this role, Cesar has oversight of NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC, NBC News NOW, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Group and NBCUniversal Local.

Under Cesar’s leadership, NBCUniversal News Group has increased its position as the most-viewed news organization in America. After making substantial investments in digital and streaming, the News Group became the number one digital news organization in the U.S. for the first time in its history.

Previously, Cesar was chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

As chairman of NBCU Telemundo Enterprises, Cesar oversaw the leading media properties that serve Hispanics worldwide. He was instrumental in building NBCU Telemundo Enterprises into a world-class media company that produces and distributes high-quality Spanish-language content. Cesar repositioned Telemundo to become the premier Spanish-language network, propelling the network to rank number one for the first time in its history in primetime among key consumer demographics.

Cesar has served on the board of directors of Ralph Lauren Corporation since January 2026 and on the board of directors of PepsiCo, Inc. since March 2016. From August 2014 to April 2019, he served on the board of directors of Owens Corning. He is a board member for the Council on Foreign Relations, and he has served as a Young Global Leader for the World Economic Forum.

Cesar holds a B.A. with honors from Harvard University and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.