Joined the Board: 2017

Committees: Compensation and Management Development (Chair); Strategic Planning and Finance; Nominating and Governance

Carla Harris has served as a senior client advisor for Morgan Stanley since 2012. She is a co-portfolio manager of the Next Level Fund and an advisor to the Multicultural Innovation Lab. She previously served as the vice chair of Wealth Management and head of Multicultural Client Strategy for Morgan Stanley from August 2013 to December 2021. Her experiences at Morgan Stanley range from investment banking, equity capital markets, equity private placements and initial public offerings in a number of industries such as technology, media, retail, telecommunications, transportation, health care and biotechnology. She is a published author on leadership, an award-winning podcaster on access and opportunity, and an international public speaker.

In 2013, President Barack Obama appointed Carla to serve as chair of the National Women’s Business Council. She was elected to the board of Cummins Inc. in 2021 and was appointed to join the board of MetLife, Inc. in 2022. She currently serves on the boards of Landit and several nonprofit organizations, including Sesame Workshop, the Morgan Stanley Foundation and Sponsors for Educational Opportunity.

Carla holds an undergraduate degree and an MBA from Harvard University.