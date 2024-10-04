Joined the Board: 2024

Committees: Audit; Technology and eCommerce

Bob Moritz is the former global chair of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a professional services network providing audit, tax, consulting and deals services around the world. In his role, Bob led the international network’s leadership teams, set strategy and enhanced the brand of PwC through quality service to their stakeholders.

Bob spent 39 years with PwC, joining in 1985 and becoming a partner in 1995. He has an audit and assurance background, primarily dealing with financial services, banking and capital markets clients. During the course of his career, Bob spent three years with PwC Japan, working with European and U.S.-based financial services companies operating in Asia. Prior to taking on the global role, Bob led the U.S. firm of PwC as its chairman and senior partner for seven years. He joined the board of directors of Northern Trust Corporation in March 2025.

He joined the board of directors of S&P Global Inc. in February 2026 and has served as a member of the board of directors of Northern Trust Corporation since March 2025. He also serves as a member of the board of directors of Generational Unlimited and SUNY Oswego University Foundation, his alma mater.

Bob holds a bachelor's degree from SUNY Oswego.