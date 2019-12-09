Walmart’s Journey to More Sustainable Coffee

At Walmart, we are working to provide a range of coffee product options that are affordable, high-quality and that build trust with our customers. When our customers enjoy the aroma of our private brand coffee, we want to ensure we meet their expectations on quality and sustainability, all while delivering on value to our customers. One way we’re doing this is by sourcing third-party certified sustainable coffee for private brand products sold in our Walmart U.S. stores.

Walmart’s Sustainable Coffee Commitment

In 2017, we set a goal to more sustainably source the private brand coffee found in Walmart stores in the U.S. by 2020. As of September 2019, all coffee sourced for Walmart U.S. private brands is certified sustainable through Fair Trade, Rainforest Alliance CertifiedTM or UTZ.

Our approach to a more sustainable coffee supply doesn’t stop there. We’re working across our supply chain in other ways in our efforts to deliver sustainable coffee to our customers by:



Working with others through Conservation International’s Sustainable Coffee Challenge , a collaborative effort of companies, governments, non-profit organizations, research institutions and others seeking to advance sustainability efforts in the coffee sector. Walmart was the first major North American retailer to join The Challenge in 2017.

Collaborating with our suppliers, who report data on key environmental, social and other performance indicators across our product categories, which helps us ensure we’re making progress against our sustainability goals.

Increasing traceability within our private brand coffee. This includes working with one of our coffee suppliers, Westrock Coffee, to offer visibility into a sustainable supply chain, all the way back to the coffee farmers at origin. It’s all part of a larger effort to create more transparency so customers can feel good about the items they purchase at our stores.

While Walmart has worked on its coffee offering, Sam’s Club has also worked to improve its selection for members. As of September 2019, all Sam’s Club Member’s Mark single serve pods and whole bean coffee is Fair Trade Certified.