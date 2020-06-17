Walmart is committed to making healthcare more affordable and accessible for customers in the communities we serve. To expand on this commitment, we launched Walmart Health to provide affordable, transparent pricing for key health center services for local customers, regardless of insurance status.

The customer is at the heart of all we do, and it is the same at Walmart Health; we are focused on the needs of the patient and customer. We are partnering with several on-the-ground health providers to be a first-of-its-kind health center to deliver primary and urgent care, labs, x-ray and diagnostics, counseling, dental, optical and hearing services all in one facility.

Welcome to Walmart Health

We have three Walmart Health centers open in Georgia in Dallas, Calhoun and Loganville with additional Georgia locations opening through the end of 2020. We also are opening our first Walmart Health prototype in Elm Springs, Northwest Arkansas on June 24, 2020.

We think we can make an impactful difference in affordability, convenience, and most importantly, accessibility for these communities, and we look forward to expanding Walmart Health into other communities we serve.