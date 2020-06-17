News & Media
Our Mission to Bring Affordable Care with Walmart Health
June 17, 2020
Having access to quality, affordable healthcare has never been more important in the United States. We’re navigating a global pandemic that has exposed the vulnerabilities of our healthcare system and makes it hard for many families...
Additional News
January 29, 2020: Calhoun Walmart Remodel Features Opening of New Walmart Health Center
September 13, 2019: In Dallas, Georgia, Walmart Unveils Enhanced Store Experience and First-Ever Walmart Health Center
September 13, 2019: Our Goal of Becoming America’s Neighborhood Health Destination: Introducing the Walmart Health Center
Image Gallery
