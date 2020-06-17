News & Media

Published on June 17, 2020

Walmart Health Loganville Team Social Distance

Our Mission to Bring Affordable Care with Walmart Health

June 17, 2020

Having access to quality, affordable healthcare has never been more important in the United States. We’re navigating a global pandemic that has exposed the vulnerabilities of our healthcare system and makes it hard for many families...
January 29, 2020: Calhoun Walmart Remodel Features Opening of New Walmart Health Center

September 13, 2019: In Dallas, Georgia, Walmart Unveils Enhanced Store Experience and First-Ever Walmart Health Center

September 13, 2019: Our Goal of Becoming America’s Neighborhood Health Destination: Introducing the Walmart Health Center

  • Walmart Health Center Exterior
    Walmart Health Center Exterior
    SWIETER IMAGE
  • Walmart Health Center patient room
    Walmart Health Center patient room
  • Walmart Health Center patient checks out
    Walmart Health Center patient checks out
    SWIETER IMAGE
  • Walmart Health Center computer and recption area
    Walmart Health Center computer and recption area
  • Walmart Health Center patient talks to a doctor
    Walmart Health Center patient talks to a doctor
    SWIETER IMAGE
  • Walmart Health Center patient receives x-ray
    Walmart Health Center patient receives x-ray
    SWIETER IMAGE
  • Walmart Health Pediatrician
    Walmart Health Pediatrician
  • Walmart Health Optometrist
    Walmart Health Optometrist
  • Walmart Health Dentist
    Walmart Health Dentist
  • Walmart Health store front at night
    Walmart Health store front at night
  • Walmart Health Loganville Team
    Walmart Health Loganville Team
  • Walmart Health Loganville Lobby
    Walmart Health Loganville Lobby
  • Walmart Health Loganville Cafe
    Walmart Health Loganville Cafe
  • Walmart Health Loganville Patient Room
    Walmart Health Loganville Patient Room
  • Walmart Health Loganville Mother's Room
    Walmart Health Loganville Mother's Room
  • Walmart Health Loganville Associate Terra
    Walmart Health Loganville Associate Terra
  • Walmart Health Loganville Front
    Walmart Health Loganville Front