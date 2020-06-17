What is Walmart Health?

Walmart is committed to making healthcare more affordable and accessible for customers in the communities we serve. To expand on its commitment, Walmart launched Walmart Health to provide affordable, transparent pricing for key health center services for local customers, regardless of insurance status.

What services are offered at Walmart Health Centers?

Walmart Health offers full-service, primary, urgent and preventive healthcare at affordable prices, with or without insurance, including:



Primary & Urgent Care : Includes pediatric and adult check-ups, most labs, pregnancy, flu, mono and strep tests and stitches.

: Includes pediatric and adult check-ups, most labs, pregnancy, flu, mono and strep tests and stitches. Counseling : Includes 30, 45 and 60-minute counseling sessions.

: Includes 30, 45 and 60-minute counseling sessions. Dental: Includes exams, x-rays, pediatric and adult teeth cleaning, porcelain crowns, in-office teeth whitening, deep tooth and gum cleaning, emergency treatment for dental pain and fillings, as well as other services (dental services coming to Elm Springs in July).

Includes exams, x-rays, pediatric and adult teeth cleaning, porcelain crowns, in-office teeth whitening, deep tooth and gum cleaning, emergency treatment for dental pain and fillings, as well as other services (dental services coming to Elm Springs in July). Optometry: Includes routine vision exams and contact lens fittings.

Includes routine vision exams and contact lens fittings. Hearing: Includes hearing exams.

Will this be an urgent care clinic or a primary care clinic?

Walmart Health includes primary care where customers can focus on long-term wellness goals by making appointments with specific providers and returning to the same provider to develop a treatment history and relationship. We will also offer services to address acute care needs.

Will Walmart Health accept walk-ins and appointments?

Yes, we will accept both. Customers can make an appointment, input insurance information, confirm eligibility and get an estimate on cost of their services on our convenient website available at www.WalmartHealth.com.

What insurance does Walmart Health accept?

We accept most major medical, behavioral, dental and optical insurance plans. We also are offering affordable, transparent pricing to underinsured or uninsured cash-paying patients.

Will people otherwise covered by insurance have to pay out-of-pocket for their healthcare?

Patients who receive care at our centers will be able to use insurance, and the out-of-pocket co-payments or cost-sharing incurred by those patients will depend on what coverage they have, as is the case with any other provider. We also are offering affordable, transparent pricing to underinsured or uninsured cash-paying patients.

Why should people trust Walmart to provide healthcare?

We already have an established footprint in healthcare by offering services such as dental, hearing, primary care and wellness programs, and we have a history of launching innovative products and programs that have transformed the industry and created significant healthcare savings for customers. Now, we’re testing a solution to provide affordable primary care, partnering with on-the-ground providers to do it right.

Is your primary care doctor a Walmart doctor?

The doctors practicing in Walmart Health are not employed by Walmart. They are part of a professional entity that practices medicine at Walmart Health. The professional entities and providers are responsible for delivering care to patients and they have employed or contracted with healthcare professionals such as the primary care doctors to provide care in Walmart Health.

How are partner groups evaluated and chosen? Are there basic criteria for consideration or preference?

We selected provider partners carefully, and based on a variety of criteria, including:



Experience: We expect our providers to have the right experience and reputation within the health and wellness space to deliver the quality of care that our customers deserve.

We expect our providers to have the right experience and reputation within the health and wellness space to deliver the quality of care that our customers deserve. Convenience: Provider partners must be able to deliver for walk-in customers, scheduled appointments, weekends and extended hours (as needed).

Provider partners must be able to deliver for walk-in customers, scheduled appointments, weekends and extended hours (as needed). Access: To help us make Walmart Health accessible for all, provider partners must be able to serve insured and self-pay patients.

What has been the response from the community?

The providers are seeing a full schedule of patients in our Georgia locations.

Primary care and dental make up the largest percentage of appointments, but we are pleased with the response to all the services offered, and we are continuing to see an increase in returning patients.

Our NPS score shows Walmart Health is generating strong patient satisfaction.

How are you selecting clinic locations?

We selected our Walmart Health locations because of the combined, strong relationship we have with the community and the quality of the partners to deliver great care to our customers. We also are looking at availability of primary care and wellness services. We think we can make an impactful difference in affordability, convenience and, most importantly, accessibility in the communities we select.

Does Walmart Health offer COVID-19 testing?

Walmart Health Centers do not currently offer COVID-19 testing, but we are working hard to bring testing to the communities we serve. As of June 12, we have 254 active sites in 31 states, testing nearly 83,000 people. Please visit corporate.walmart.com/covid19testing to learn more about testing resources in your neighborhood.

Page last updated on June 17, 2020