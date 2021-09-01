Walmart Land's Universal Play

Beloved characters from cartoons and iconic movies – including a dinosaur from Jurassic Park and a character from “Paw Patrol” – are standing in front of text that reads “Walmart’s Universe of Play.”

Walmart Universe of Play on Roblox

A digital avatar stands in front of a Jurassic World entrance sign.

Walmart Universe of Play Jurassic World

A brightly colored island center with pathways leading off to different user adventures, such as Jurassic World and Walmart’s Universe of Play.

Walmart Universe of Play Experience

A bridge leads users over water to an island, where an interactive experience with Paw Patrol awaits.

Walmart Universe of Play Experience Paw Patrol

A rendering of Walmart Land, complete with a large cone-shaped tower topped with the Walmart logo, green spaces with trees and a beach, a blimp flying overhead with fluffy clouds.

Walmart Land Roblox Experience Ferris Wheel

Walmart Land Roblox Experience daytime

A rendering of Walmart Land at nighttime, complete with a large cone-shaped tower topped with the Walmart logo, green spaces with trees and a beach, a blimp flying overhead with stars lighting up the sky.

Walmart Land Roblox Experience at night

A room in the House of Style has oversized cosmetics and a desk.

Walmart Land House of Style Experience

Digital avatars look up to see larger-than-life cosmetic products in a virtual obstacle course.

Walmart Land House of Style Experience Close Up

A colorful island floating in space with the words “Electric Island” overhead.

Walmart Land Electric Island Experience

A digital avatar stands in front of a movie screen with the Netflix logo overlaid on top.

Walmart Land Electric Island Experience Netflix Trivia

A digital avatar stands behind a DJ booth spinning beats.

Walmart Land Electric Island Experience DJ Booth

