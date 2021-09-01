Walmart Connect Partner Lab

Download Full Gallery
Select Items to Download ×
Download Selected
Man and Woman Sitting on Couch Watching NBCUniversal. Text on the image reads First-to-market offering in partnership with NBCUniversal: Closing the loop on retail-media powered ads within live sports streaming.

Man and Woman Sitting on Couch Watching NBCUniversal

Roku TV Showing Walmart Shoppable Ad. Text on the image reads Shoppable ads powered by Roku partnership received at least 3x higher clickthrough rates than average video campaigns powered by the Walmart DSP. Footnote on bottom of image reads Roku and Walmart 1st Party Data, 11/22/22 - 2/10/23

Roku TV Showing Walmart Shoppable Ad

Hand Holding Mobile Device with Walmart Connect-powered TikTok Ad. Text on image reads Walmart Connect-powered TikTok ads are generating an average of 2x higher engagement rates than TikTok's benchmarks for the U.S. Footnote at bottom reads TikTok US Q42022, not specific to an industry

Hand Holding Mobile Device with Walmart Connect-powered TikTok Ad

Laptop on Table with TalkShopLive Showing Walmart Ad During Livestream. Text on the image reads Expanding shoppable livestream capabilities with TalkShopLive to drive seasonal and category omnichannel growth

Laptop on Table with TalkShopLive Showing Walmart Ad During Livestream

Download Selected