Every Vote Counts

The 2020 elections (Tuesday, November 3) are an opportunity for all of us to make our voices heard on the issues we care about in our communities. That’s why Walmart is helping ensure that voters have the information they need to cast their ballots this fall. This year, we are once again providing resources to our customers and associates and partnering with Time To Vote, a business-led, nonpartisan coalition that aims to increase voter participation in elections.

Voting Is One of our Most Important Responsibilities as Citizens



We build a better community when we all participate. Walmart encourages our associates and our customers to participate in the democratic process by giving them the tools and information they need to vote in federal, state and local elections.

Being an Educated Voter Is Essential



There are many important details that go into voting, particularly this year as states implement new rules to ensure voters can safely cast their ballots. Continuing efforts that began two years ago, customers and associates will see signs in our stores and clubs directing them to resources that will help them stay informed and participate in the elections, from requesting an absentee ballot to voter registration deadlines to polling locations and who is on the ballot in their communities

Supporting Associates' Participation in the Democratic Process



Balancing daily responsibilities and civic duty isn’t always easy. On top of any state requirements, Walmart provides associates with up to three hours of paid voting time so they can cast their vote if their work schedule does not provide at least three consecutive hours of off-duty time while the polls are open. We also help associates take advantage of early voting where possible and offer flexible scheduling.

Voting Resources