U.S. Manufacturing Answers the Call

Supporting communities means adapting to changing needs, and customer needs changed quite a bit during the spring of 2020 as the risks of contracting COVID-19 grew. Products like hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and facemasks were in high demand and short supply. But these Walmart suppliers adapted to get customers and associates the items they needed when they needed them the most.

Keep visiting this site for more stories of U.S. manufacturers answering the call to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Joa: Changing Diapers for Facemasks

From covering babies to covering faces, U.S. manufacturer Joa converted machines made to produce diapers into facemask factories. By implementing their patented machinery and manufacturing process, Joa was able to transform domestically-sourced materials into millions of quality-tested face masks – fast. Now this Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin-based factory supplies masks qualified by the FDA to Walmart associates and customers alike.