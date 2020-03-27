We are truly grateful to our associates for the vital service they are providing to their communities. In the past several weeks, we have taken a number of measures to help them stay safe and healthy.

Supporting Our Associates

In early March, we implemented an emergency COVID-19 leave policy, encouraging associates showing coronavirus symptoms to stay home and ensuring they have the support they need. Currently, the majority of our associates and family members have everyday access to $4 telehealth doctor visits. We are waiving this fee for those plan members, providing them access to medical and behavioral services at no cost to them. Walmart’s Resources for Living program, which includes behavioral counseling services at no cost, is another way associates can get support during these trying times.

Cleaning, Sanitizing and Minimizing Contact

We have reduced store hours, and even suspended or reduced some services such as food demos, our Auto Care Center and Vision Center, so that associates will have ample time for cleaning, sanitizing and stocking. With the help of Hart brand backpack sprayers, we have developed a new way to sanitize carts faster.

We have increased Pickup & delivery service options for customers to help minimize contact and maintain social distancing. We are installing sneeze guards for pharmacy and store registers as well.

Thanking Our Associates

As a way of saying thank you to our incredible associates, we are giving a special cash bonus to all hourly associates and accelerating the company first quarter bonus for all hourly associates.

Practicing Good Hygiene for Health and Safety

We continue to advise associates on best practices for maintaining good health. To help protect yourself, we recommend staying home when you’re sick, including if you’re experiencing fever. Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and practice social distancing by staying at least six feet apart from anyone else. Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and be sure to avoid touching your face with unwashed hands. Cover your nose and/or mouth when you sneeze or cough, and be sure to cough into your elbow or a tissue. Clean and disinfect frequently touched services daily.

Again, we are so appreciative of the work our associates are doing to continue serving customers. Thank you, #TeamWalmart, for all you do.

Page last updated on March 26, 2020