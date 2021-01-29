National Branded Products Audits and Certifications

- Bulk Deli Meats to be Sliced in a Store/Club
- Frozen Berries | Frozen Berry Blends
- Pet Food
- Pet Treats
- Raw Ground Beef | Raw Ground Bison
- Raw Whole Bird Chicken | Raw Chicken Parts | Raw Ground Turkey
- Seafood | Sushi
- Fresh Shell Eggs
- All Other Commodities
-
Bulk Deli Meats to be Sliced in a Store/Club
These requirements are applicable to National Branded suppliers who provide their own branded bulk deli meats to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club which are intended to be sliced in store or club. These products may be purchased by consumers at other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico.
If your products are marketed under your own brand but are not available at any other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico, your requirements can be found in the Unlabeled or Exclusive Products section of this website.
Audit & Certification Requirements
Suppliers providing bulk deli meats intended to be sliced in the store or club are required to obtain and maintain GFSI-recognized certification at all production facilities. Failure to annual maintain certification may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. GFSI-recognized certification is required for all sites that manufacture or process bulk deli meat products that will be sold at Walmart and/or Sam’s Club regardless of ownership. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing bulk deli meat products that will be sliced in our stores/clubs maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
For more information about the GFSI-recognized certification process and to view a full list of recognized schemes, we recommend visiting the official GFSI website at www.mygfsi.com.
Small Suppliers
Suppliers who provide product manufactured at sites that qualify as small by a Food Safety Manager have the option to complete an alternative audit to GFSI-recognized certification. For a facility to qualify as small, the site must meet all criteria outlined below:
- Total sales revenue is under $2.5 million per year,
- Site does not have logistics to service more than a 250-mile radius, and
- Site does not have the capacity to service more than 65 stores/clubs.
Once a supplier confirms the small status of a facility with their Food Safety Manager, the facility may complete any audit listed below. Please remember that we do not accept FDA inspections, USDA inspections, Dept of Ag inspections, Local Health inspections, ServSafe certifications, or audits conducted on behalf of other retailers. Failure to obtain and maintain an annual audit may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing their products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sties must have approval prior to use.
GFSI-Recognized Certifications
Third-Party Audits1
- AIB International
- ASI
- CICS-Americas
- EAGLE Certification Group
- FSNS
- Intertek
- Merieux NutriSciences (Silliker)
- NSF International
- Safe Food Alliance
- SCS Global Services
- SGS
- Steritech
1Walmart Inc. accepts third-party audits from any certification body that is approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications. This list does not include all third-party audits accepted by Walmart Inc. If you believe you have an audit that may be accepted, please submit it to your Food Safety Manager for review.
Global Markets or Equivalent Audits2
- FSSC Development Program - Level 2
- GFSI Global Markets - Intermediate Level
- SQF Fundamentals - Intermediate Level
2Any certification body approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications may perform the GFSI Global Markets audit. Approved certification bodies to conduct other audits listed can be found by visiting their respective websites.
Commodity Specific Requirements
Suppliers providing bulk deli meats intended to be sliced at the store or club are required to meet additional requirements above and beyond what is listed on this page. Please visit the Commodity Specific Requirements section of this website for these additional requirements.
Regulatory Requirements
Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.
Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.
Frozen Berries | Frozen Berry Blends
These requirements are applicable to National Branded suppliers who provide their own branded frozen berries or frozen berry blends to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club. These products can be purchased by consumers at other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico.
If your products are marketed under your own brand but are not available at any other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico, your requirements can be found in the Unlabeled or Exclusive Products section of this website.
Audit & Certification Requirements
Suppliers providing frozen berries or frozen berry blends are required to obtain and maintain GFSI-recognized certification at all operational steps from farm to final product. Failure to maintain annual certification at all operations may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. GFSI-recognized certification is required for all operations from farm to final product, regardless of ownership. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure operations meeting the above criteria maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites (including farm/processor location) shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use regardless of where they are located within your supply chain.
For more information about the GFSI-recognized certification process and to view a full list of recognized schemes, we recommend visiting the official GFSI website at www.mygfsi.com.
Small Suppliers
Suppliers who provide product manufactured at sites that qualify as small by a Food Safety Manager have the option to complete an alternative audit to GFSI-recognized certification. For a facility to qualify as small, the site must meet all criteria outlined below:
- Total sales revenue is under $2.5 million per year,
- Site does not have logistics to service more than a 250-mile radius, and
- Site does not have the capacity to service more than 65 stores/clubs.
Once a supplier confirms the small status of a facility with their Food Safety Manager, the facility may complete any audit listed below. Please remember that we do not accept FDA inspections, USDA inspections, Dept of Ag inspections, Local Health inspections, ServSafe certifications, or audits conducted on behalf of other retailers. Failure to obtain and maintain an annual audit may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing their products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use regardless of where they are located within your supply chain.
GFSI-Recognized Certifications1
1GFSI-recognized certifications must cover the scope of the operation being certified.
Third-Party Audits2
- AIB International*
- ASI*
- CICS-Americas*
- EAGLE Certification Group*
- FSNS*
- Intertek*
- Merieux NutriSciences (Silliker)*
- NSF International
- Primus Standard
- Safe Food Alliance*
- SCS Global Services
- SGS
- Steritech*
- USDA Harmonized GAP Plus+
2Walmart Inc. accepts third-party audits from any certification body that is approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications. Audits performed must cover the scope of the operation. This list does not include all third-party audits accepted by Walmart Inc. If you believe you have an audit that may be accepted, please submit it to your Food Safety Manager for review.
*These audit firms are only approved to conduct GMP audits.
Global Markets or Equivalent Audits3
- FSSC Development Program - Level 2
- GFSI Global Markets - Intermediate Level
- localg.a.p.
- SQF Fundamentals - Intermediate Level
3Any certification body approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications may perform the GFSI Global Markets audit. Approved certification bodies to conduct other audits listed can be found by visiting their respective websites. Audits performed must cover the scope of the operation.
Commodity Specific Requirements
Suppliers providing frozen berries or frozen berry blends to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club are required to meet additional requirements above and beyond what is listed on this page. Please visit the Commodity Specific Requirements section of this website for these additional requirements.
Regulatory Requirements
Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.
Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.
Pet Food
These requirements are applicable to National Branded suppliers who provide their own branded pet food to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club. These products can be purchased by consumers at other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico.
If your products are marketed under your own brand but are not available at any other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico, your requirements can be found in the Unlabeled or Exclusive Products section of this website.
Audit & Certification Requirements
Suppliers providing pet food products are required to obtain and maintain GFSI-recognized certification at all production facilities. Failure to maintain annual certification may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. GFSI-recognized certification is required for all sites that manufacture or process pet food that will be sold at Walmart and/or Sam’s Club, regardless of ownership. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing pet food meeting the above criteria maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
For more information about the GFSI-recognized certification process and to view a full list of recognized schemes, we recommend visiting the official GFSI website at www.mygfsi.com.
Small Suppliers
Suppliers who provide product manufactured at sites that qualify as small by a Food Safety Manager have the option to complete an alternative audit to GFSI-recognized certification. For a facility to qualify as small, the site must meet all criteria outlined below:
- Total sales revenue is under $2.5 million per year,
- Site does not have logistics to service more than a 250-mile radius, and
- Site does not have the capacity to service more than 65 stores/clubs.
Once a supplier confirms the small status of a facility with their Food Safety Manager, the facility may complete any audit listed below. Please remember that we do not accept FDA inspections, USDA inspections, Dept of Ag inspections, Local Health inspections, ServSafe certifications, or audits conducted on behalf of other retailers. Failure to obtain and maintain an annual audit may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing their products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
GFSI-Recognized Certifications
Third-Party Audits1
- AIB International
- ASI
- CICS-Americas
- EAGLE Certification Group
- FSNS
- Intertek
- Merieux NutriSciences (Silliker)
- NSF International
- Safe Food Alliance
- SCS Global Services
- SGS
- Steritech
1Walmart Inc. accepts third-party audits from any certification body that is approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications. This list does not include all third-party audits accepted by Walmart Inc. If you believe you have an audit that may be accepted, please submit it to your Food Safety Manager for review.
Global Markets or Equivalent Audits2
- FSSC Development Program - Level 2
- GFSI Global Markets - Intermediate Level
- SQF Fundamentals - Intermediate Level
2Any certification body approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications may perform the GFSI Global Markets audit. Approved certification bodies to conduct other audits listed can be found by visiting their respective websites.
Regulatory Requirements
Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.
Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.
Pet Treats
These requirements are applicable to National Branded suppliers who provide their own branded pet treats to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club. These products can be purchased by consumers at other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico.
If your products are marketed under your own brand but are not available at any other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico, your requirements can be found in the Unlabeled or Exclusive Products section of this website.
Audit & Certification Requirements
Suppliers who provide product manufactured at sites that qualify as small by a Food Safety Manager have the option to complete an alternative audit to GFSI-recognized certification. For a facility to qualify as small, the site must meet all criteria outlined below:
- Total sales revenue is under $2.5 million per year,
- Site does not have logistics to service more than a 250-mile radius, and
- Site does not have the capacity to service more than 65 stores/clubs.
Once a supplier confirms the small status of a facility with their Food Safety Manager, the facility may complete any audit listed below. Please remember that we do not accept FDA inspections, USDA inspections, Dept of Ag inspections, Local Health inspections, ServSafe certifications, or audits conducted on behalf of other retailers. Failure to obtain and maintain an annual audit may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing their products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use regardless of where they are located within your supply chain.
GFSI-Recognized Certifications
Third-Party Audits1
- AIB International
- ASI
- CICS-Americas
- EAGLE Certification Group
- FSNS
- Intertek
- Merieux NutriSciences (Silliker)
- NSF International
- Safe Food Alliance
- SCS Global Services
- SGS
- Steritech
1Walmart Inc. accepts third-party audits from any certification body that is approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications. This list does not include all third-party audits accepted by Walmart Inc. If you believe you have an audit that may be accepted, please submit it to your Food Safety Manager for review.
Global Markets or Equivalent Audits2
- FSSC Development Program - Level 2
- GFSI Global Markets - Intermediate Level
- SQF Fundamentals - Intermediate Level
2Any certification body approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications may perform the GFSI Global Markets audit. Approved certification bodies to conduct other audits listed can be found by visiting their respective websites.
Regulatory Requirements
Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.
Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.
Raw Ground Beef | Raw Ground Bison
These requirements are applicable to National Branded suppliers who provide their own branded fresh ground beef and/or fresh ground bison products to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club. These products can be purchased by consumers at other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico.
If your products are marketed under your own brand but are not available at any other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico, your requirements can be found in the Unlabeled or Exclusive Products section of this website.
Audit & Certification Requirements
Suppliers providing raw ground beef and/or raw ground bison products are required to obtain and maintain GFSI-recognized certification at all grind sites. Failure to maintain annual certification may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. GFSI-recognized certification is required for all grind sites that manufacture or process raw ground beef and/or raw ground bison products that will be sold at Walmart and/or Sam’s Club, regardless of ownership. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all grind sites manufacturing or processing raw ground beef and/or raw ground bison products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
For more information about the GFSI-recognized certification process and to view a full list of recognized schemes, we recommend visiting the official GFSI website at www.mygfsi.com.
Small Suppliers
Suppliers who provide product manufactured at sites that qualify as small by a Food Safety Manager have the option to complete an alternative audit to GFSI-recognized certification. For a facility to qualify as small, the site must meet all criteria outlined below:
- Total sales revenue is under $2.5 million per year,
- Site does not have logistics to service more than a 250-mile radius, and
- Site does not have the capacity to service more than 65 stores/clubs.
Once a supplier confirms the small status of a facility with their Food Safety Manager, the facility may complete any audit listed below. Please remember that we do not accept FDA inspections, USDA inspections, Dept of Ag inspections, Local Health inspections, ServSafe certifications, or audits conducted on behalf of other retailers. Failure to obtain and maintain an annual audit may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing their products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
GFSI-Recognized Certifications
- BRCGS
- FSSC 22000
- GRMS (Red Meat Only)
- IFS
- SQF
Third-Party Audits1
- AIB International
- ASI
- CICS-Americas
- EAGLE Certification Group
- FSNS
- Intertek
- Merieux NutriSciences (Silliker)
- NSF International
- Safe Food Alliance
- SCS Global Services
- SGS
- Steritech
1Walmart Inc. accepts third-party audits from any certification body that is approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications. This list does not include all third-party audits accepted by Walmart Inc. If you believe you have an audit that may be accepted, please submit it to your Food Safety Manager for review.
Global Markets or Equivalent Audits2
- FSSC Development Program - Level 2
- GFSI Global Markets - Intermediate Level
- SQF Fundamentals - Intermediate Level
2Any certification body approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications may perform the GFSI Global Markets audit. Approved certification bodies to conduct other audits listed can be found by visiting their respective websites.
Commodity Specific Requirements
Suppliers providing raw ground beef and/or raw ground bison products to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club are required to meet additional requirements above and beyond what is listed on this page. Please visit the Commodity Specific Requirements section of this website for these additional requirements.
Regulatory Requirements
Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.
Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.
Raw Whole Bird Chicken | Raw Chicken Parts | Raw Ground Turkey
These requirements are applicable to National Branded suppliers who provide their own branded raw whole bird chicken, raw chicken parts, and/or raw ground turkey to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club. These products can be purchased by consumers at other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico.
If your products are marketed under your own brand but are not available at any other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico, your requirements can be found in the Unlabeled or Exclusive Products section of this website.
Audit & Certification Requirements
Suppliers providing raw whole bird chicken, raw chicken parts, and/or raw ground turkey products are required to obtain and maintain GFSI-recognized certification at all production facilities. Failure to maintain annual certification may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. GFSI-recognized certification is required for all sites that manufacture or process raw whole bird chicken, raw chicken parts, and/or raw ground turkey products that will be sold at Walmart and/or Sam’s Club, regardless of ownership. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing raw whole bird chicken, raw chicken parts, and/or raw turkey products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
For more information about the GFSI-recognized certification process and to view a full list of recognized schemes, we recommend visiting the official GFSI website at www.mygfsi.com.
Small Suppliers
Suppliers who provide product manufactured at sites that qualify as small by a Food Safety Manager have the option to complete an alternative audit to GFSI-recognized certification. For a facility to qualify as small, the site must meet all criteria outlined below:
- Total sales revenue is under $2.5 million per year,
- Site does not have logistics to service more than a 250-mile radius, and
- Site does not have the capacity to service more than 65 stores/clubs.
Once a supplier confirms the small status of a facility with their Food Safety Manager, the facility may complete any audit listed below. Please remember that we do not accept FDA inspections, USDA inspections, Dept of Ag inspections, Local Health inspections, ServSafe certifications, or audits conducted on behalf of other retailers. Failure to obtain and maintain an annual audit may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing their products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
GFSI-Recognized Certifications
Third-Party Audits1
- AIB International
- ASI
- CICS-Americas
- EAGLE Certification Group
- FSNS
- Intertek
- Merieux NutriSciences (Silliker)
- NSF International
- Safe Food Alliance
- SCS Global Services
- SGS
- Steritech
1Walmart Inc. accepts third-party audits from any certification body that is approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications. This list does not include all third-party audits accepted by Walmart Inc. If you believe you have an audit that may be accepted, please submit it to your Food Safety Manager for review.
Global Markets or Equivalent Audits2
- FSSC Development Program - Level 2
- GFSI Global Markets - Intermediate Level
- SQF Fundamentals - Intermediate Level
2Any certification body approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications may perform the GFSI Global Markets audit. Approved certification bodies to conduct other audits listed can be found by visiting their respective websites.
Commodity Specific Requirements
Suppliers providing raw whole bird chickens, raw chicken parts, and/or raw ground turkey to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club are required to meet additional requirements above and beyond what is listed on this page. Please visit the Commodity Specific Requirements section of this website for these additional requirements.
Regulatory Requirements
Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.
Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.
Seafood | Sushi
These requirements are applicable to National Branded suppliers who provide their own branded seafood or sushi products to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club. They are also applicable to third-parties who assemble sushi products within our stores/clubs. These products can be purchased by consumers at other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico.
If your products are marketed under your own brand but are not available at any other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico, your requirements can be found in the Unlabeled or Exclusive Products section of this website.
Audit & Certification Requirements
Suppliers providing seafood and/or sushi products are required to obtain and maintain GFSI-recognized certification at the final processing/manufacturing step (at a minimum). Failure to maintain annual certification may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. GFSI-recognized certification is required for all sites that manufacture or process seafood and/or sushi products that will be sold at Walmart and/or Sam’s Club, regardless of ownership. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing seafood and/or sushi products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
Sushi Suppliers
In addition to the annual GFSI-recognized certification requirement at final processing/manufacturing sites listed above, your supply chain is required to obtain and maintain annual GFSI-recognized certification at all farm, harvesting, and final processing/manufacturing steps, regardless of ownership. Any changes to supply chain sites (including farm/harvest/processor location) shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use regardless of where they are located within your supply chain.
For more information about the GFSI-recognized certification process and to view a full list of recognized schemes, we recommend visiting the official GFSI website at www.mygfsi.com.
Small Suppliers
Suppliers who provide product manufactured at sites that qualify as small by a Food Safety Manager have the option to complete an alternative audit to GFSI-recognized certification. For a facility to qualify as small, the site must meet all criteria outlined below:
- Total sales revenue is under $2.5 million per year,
- Site does not have logistics to service more than a 250-mile radius, and
- Site does not have the capacity to service more than 65 stores/clubs.
Once a supplier confirms the small status of a facility with their Food Safety Manager, the facility may complete any audit listed below. Please remember that we do not accept FDA inspections, USDA inspections, Dept of Ag inspections, Local Health inspections, ServSafe certifications, or audits conducted on behalf of other retailers. Failure to obtain and maintain an annual audit may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing their products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use regardless of where they are located within your supply chain.
GFSI-Recognized Certifications
Third-Party Audits1
- AIB International
- ASI
- CICS-Americas
- EAGLE Certification Group
- FSNS
- Intertek
- Merieux NutriSciences (Silliker)
- NSF International
- Safe Food Alliance
- SCS Global Services
- SGS
- Steritech
1Walmart Inc. accepts third-party audits from any certification body that is approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications. This list does not include all third-party audits accepted by Walmart Inc. If you believe you have an audit that may be accepted, please submit it to your Food Safety Manager for review.
Global Markets or Equivalent Audits2
- FSSC Development Program - Level 2
- GFSI Global Markets - Intermediate Level
- SQF Fundamentals - Intermediate Level
2Any certification body approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications may perform the GFSI Global Markets audit. Approved certification bodies to conduct other audits listed can be found by visiting their respective websites.
Regulatory Requirements
Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.
Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.
Fresh Shell Eggs
These requirements are applicable to National Branded suppliers who provide their own branded fresh shell eggs to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club. These fresh shell eggs can be purchased by consumers at other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico.
If your fresh shell eggs are marketed under your own brand but are not available at any other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico, your requirements can be found in the Unlabeled or Exclusive Products section of this website.
Audit & Certification Requirements
Suppliers providing fresh shell eggs are required to obtain and maintain GFSI-recognized certification at all fresh shell egg packing/processing sites. Failure to maintain annual certification may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. GFSI-recognized certification is required for all sites that manufacture or process fresh shell eggs that will be sold at Walmart and/or Sam’s Club, regardless of ownership. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing fresh shell eggs maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
For more information about the GFSI-recognized certification process and to view a full list of recognized schemes, we recommend visiting the official GFSI website at www.mygfsi.com.
Small Suppliers
Suppliers who provide product manufactured at sites that qualify as small by a Food Safety Manager have the option to complete an alternative audit to GFSI-recognized certification. For a facility to qualify as small, the site must meet all criteria outlined below:
- Total sales revenue is under $2.5 million per year,
- Site does not have logistics to service more than a 250-mile radius, and
- Site does not have the capacity to service more than 65 stores/clubs.
Once a supplier confirms the small status of a facility with their Food Safety Manager, the facility may complete any audit listed below. Please remember that we do not accept FDA inspections, USDA inspections, Dept of Ag inspections, Local Health inspections, ServSafe certifications, or audits conducted on behalf of other retailers. Failure to obtain and maintain an annual audit may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing their products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
GFSI-Recognized Certifications
Third-Party Audits1
- AIB International
- ASI
- CICS-Americas
- EAGLE Certification Group
- FSNS
- Intertek
- Merieux NutriSciences (Silliker)
- NSF International
- Safe Food Alliance
- SCS Global Services
- SGS
- Steritech
1Walmart Inc. accepts third-party audits from any certification body that is approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications. This list does not include all third-party audits accepted by Walmart Inc. If you believe you have an audit that may be accepted, please submit it to your Food Safety Manager for review.
Global Markets or Equivalent Audits2
- FSSC Development Program - Level 2
- GFSI Global Markets - Intermediate Level
- SQF Fundamentals - Intermediate Level
2Any certification body approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications may perform the GFSI Global Markets audit. Approved certification bodies to conduct other audits listed can be found by visiting their respective websites.
Commodity Specific Requirements
Suppliers providing fresh shell eggs to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club are required to meet additional requirements above and beyond what is listed on this page. Please contact your Walmart or Sam’s Club merchant for a copy of the Best-in-Class Fresh Shell Egg requirement guide.
Regulatory Requirements
Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.
Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.
All Other Commodities
These requirements are applicable to National Branded suppliers who provide their own branded product to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club. This product can be purchased by consumers at other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico.
If your product is marketed under your own brand but is not available at any other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico, your requirements can be found in the Unlabeled or Exclusive Products section of this website.
Audit & Certification Requirements
While Walmart encourages all suppliers to work towards GFSI-recognized certification, we understand that it may not be feasible for all suppliers right now. As a supplier, you are required to obtain and maintain one of the audits listed in the chart below. It should be noted that we do not accept FDA inspections, USDA inspections, Dept of Ag inspections, Local Health inspections, ServSafe certifications, or audits conducted on behalf of other retailers. Food safety audits are required for all sites that manufacture or process product that will be sold at Walmart and/or Sam’s Club, regardless of ownership. Failure to maintain an annual, approved audit may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers may be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements at any time.
GFSI-Recognized Certifications
- BRCGS
- CanadaGAP (Produce Processing Only)
- FSSC 22000
- GlobalG.A.P. (Produce Processing Only)
- GRMS (Red Meat Only)
- IFS
- PrimusGFS (Produce Processing Only)
- SQF
Third-Party Audits1
- AIB International
- ASI
- CICS-Americas
- EAGLE Certification Group
- FSNS
- Intertek
- Merieux NutriSciences (Silliker)
- NSF International
- Primus Standard (Produce Processing Only)
- Safe Food Alliance
- SCS Global Services
- SGS
- Steritech
- USDA Harmonized GAP Plus+ (Produce Processing Only)
1Walmart Inc. accepts third-party audits from any certification body that is approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications. This list does not include all third-party audits accepted by Walmart Inc. If you believe you have an audit that may be accepted, please submit it to your Food Safety Manager for review.
Global Markets or Equivalent Audits2
- FSSC Development Program - Level 2
- GFSI Global Markets - Intermediate Level
- localg.a.p. (Produce Processing Only)
- SQF Fundamentals - Intermediate Level
2Any certification body approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications may perform the GFSI Global Markets audit. Approved certification bodies to conduct other audits listed can be found by visiting their respective websites.
Small Suppliers
Suppliers who provide “low-risk” product manufactured at sites that qualify as small by a Food Safety Manager have the option to complete an alternative audit to the audits listed above. For a facility to qualify as small, the site must meet all criteria outlined below:
- Total sales revenue is under $2.5 million per year,
- Site does not have logistics to service more than a 250-mile radius,
- Site does not have the capacity to service more than 65 stores/clubs, and
- Site only produces low-risk product where the risk assessment determines a HACCP plan is not required.
Once a supplier confirms the small status of a facility with their Food Safety Manager, the facility may complete an audit listed below in addition to the audits listed in the section above. Please remember that we do not accept FDA inspections, USDA inspections, Dept of Ag inspections, Local Health inspections, ServSafe certifications, or audits conducted on behalf of other retailers. Food safety audits are required for all sites that manufacture or process product that will be sold at Walmart and/or Sam’s Club, regardless of ownership. Failure to obtain and maintain an annual, approved audit may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing their products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers may be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements at any time.
Global Markets or Equivalent Audits1
- GFSI Global Markets - Basic Level
- FSSC Development Program - Level 1
- SQF Fundamentals - Basic Level
1Any certification body approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications may perform the GFSI Global Markets audit. Approved certification bodies to conduct other audits listed can be found by visiting their respective websites.
Regulatory Requirements
Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.
Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.