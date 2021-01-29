National Branded Products Audits and Certifications

Bulk Deli Meats to be Sliced in a Store/Club These requirements are applicable to National Branded suppliers who provide their own branded bulk deli meats to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club which are intended to be sliced in store or club. These products may be purchased by consumers at other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico. If your products are marketed under your own brand but are not available at any other retailers within the USA or Puerto Rico, your requirements can be found in the Unlabeled or Exclusive Products section of this website. Audit & Certification Requirements

Suppliers providing bulk deli meats intended to be sliced in the store or club are required to obtain and maintain GFSI-recognized certification at all production facilities. Failure to annual maintain certification may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. GFSI-recognized certification is required for all sites that manufacture or process bulk deli meat products that will be sold at Walmart and/or Sam’s Club regardless of ownership. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing bulk deli meat products that will be sliced in our stores/clubs maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use. For more information about the GFSI-recognized certification process and to view a full list of recognized schemes, we recommend visiting the official GFSI website at www.mygfsi.com. Small Suppliers

Suppliers who provide product manufactured at sites that qualify as small by a Food Safety Manager have the option to complete an alternative audit to GFSI-recognized certification. For a facility to qualify as small, the site must meet all criteria outlined below: Total sales revenue is under $2.5 million per year,

Site does not have logistics to service more than a 250-mile radius, and

Site does not have the capacity to service more than 65 stores/clubs. Once a supplier confirms the small status of a facility with their Food Safety Manager, the facility may complete any audit listed below. Please remember that we do not accept FDA inspections, USDA inspections, Dept of Ag inspections, Local Health inspections, ServSafe certifications, or audits conducted on behalf of other retailers. Failure to obtain and maintain an annual audit may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing their products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sties must have approval prior to use. GFSI-Recognized Certifications BRCGS

FSSC 22000

IFS

SQF Third-Party Audits 1 AIB International

ASI

CICS-Americas

EAGLE Certification Group

FSNS

Intertek

Merieux NutriSciences (Silliker)

NSF International

Safe Food Alliance

SCS Global Services

SGS

Steritech 1Walmart Inc. accepts third-party audits from any certification body that is approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications. This list does not include all third-party audits accepted by Walmart Inc. If you believe you have an audit that may be accepted, please submit it to your Food Safety Manager for review. Global Markets or Equivalent Audits 2 FSSC Development Program

GFSI Global Markets

SQF Fundamentals 2Any certification body approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications may perform the GFSI Global Markets audit. Approved certification bodies to conduct other audits listed can be found by visiting their respective websites. Commodity Specific Requirements

Suppliers providing bulk deli meats intended to be sliced at the store or club are required to meet additional requirements above and beyond what is listed on this page. Please visit the Commodity Specific Requirements section of this website for these additional requirements. Regulatory Requirements

Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc. Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.

