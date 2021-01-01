Food Safety Audits and Certifications
Fresh Produce
These requirements are applicable to Private Branded, National Branded, or Unbranded fresh produce items. Produce items can be sold individually or in packages.
If you import produce where Walmart Inc. is the importer of record, your requirements can be found in the Direct Imports section.
Audit & Certification Requirements
Operations producing fresh produce must obtain and maintain GFSI-recognized certification. Failure to comply and maintain this annual certification may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. GFSI-recognized certification is required for all direct import fresh produce operations from growing operations to final product, regardless of ownership. This may include, but is not limited to, the following types of operations: farm, greenhouse, indoor growing, packinghouse, cooling/cold storage, and processing facilities. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all operations maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or operations. Re-audits must be scheduled and completed in a timely manner and avoid lapses in certification. Note that most GFSI-recognized audit schemes allow certification bodies to grant timeline extensions for justifiable reasons, e.g. seasonality. Also note that local, state, and federal inspections will not be accepted in place of a GFSI-recognized certification. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
For more information about the GFSI-recognized certification process and to view a full list of recognized schemes, we recommend visiting the official GFSI website at www.mygfsi.com.
Small Operations or Any Sized Potato/Sweet Potato Operation
Walmart Inc. understands that some fresh produce operations have limited food safety resources due to the size of their company. Once a supplier confirms the small status of an operation (total annual revenue is less than $2.5 million) or confirms that an operation produces potatoes or sweet potatoes with their Food Safety Manager, the operation may complete any audit listed below. Please remember that we do not accept FDA inspections, USDA inspections, Dept of Ag inspections, Local Health inspections, ServSafe certifications, or audits conducted on behalf of other retailers. Failure to obtain and maintain an annual audit may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all operations producing or providing their products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or operations.
GFSI-Recognized Certifications
Third-Party Audits1
- AIB International*
- ASI*
- CICS-Americas*
- EAGLE Certification Group*
- FSNS*
- Intertek*
- Merieux NutriSciences (Silliker)*
- NSF International
- Primus Standard
- SCS Global Services
- SGS
- Steritech*
- USDA Harmonized GAP Plus+
1Walmart Inc. accepts third-party audits from any certification body that is approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications. This list does not include all third-party audits accepted by Walmart Inc. If you believe you have an audit that may be accepted, please submit it to your Food Safety Manager for review.
*These audit firms are only approved to conduct GMP audits.
Global Markets or Equivalent Audits2
- GFSI Global Markets - Intermediate Level
- localg.a.p.
- SQF Fundamentals - Intermediate Level
2Any certification body approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications may perform the GFSI Global Markets audit. Approved certification bodies to conduct other audits listed can be found by visiting their respective websites.
Crop Protection Products
It is our expectation that suppliers have programs in place to ensure proper and legal use of pre- and post-harvest crop protection products. This includes agricultural inputs such as pesticides (including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides), plant growth regulators, and more. All crop protection products must be used in compliance with U.S. Maximum Residue Limits (MRL) tolerances and according to registered crop protection product label directions for target crops. Under no circumstances should crop protection materials exceed U.S. MRL tolerance levels or be found on commodities for which no tolerance has been established. Please ensure you are familiar with the U.S. EPA tolerances for pesticide residue in food. If Walmart Inc. or any enforcement agencies find any commodities to be out of compliance with the U.S. regulatory requirements, we may delay/reject shipments or withdraw product from inventory which could lead to discontinuation of business for both our suppliers and their affiliated growers at all subsidiaries of Walmart Inc.
Regulatory Requirements
Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.
Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.
Systems
To help ensure compliance with all Food Safety & Health requirements, fresh produce suppliers will be required to use the Azzule Supply Chain Program (SCP). In addition, suppliers of Private Brand fresh-produce products will be required to use the ProSpec and/or Hive system. Suppliers of leafy green and pepper products will be required to use Blockchain. To learn more about the Azzule SCP, ProSpect/Hive, and the Blockchain system along with the information you will be required to maintain, please visit the Systems section of this website.
Private Branded Products
These requirements are applicable to suppliers who provide Private Branded products. Private Branded products are items that meet any of the following criteria:
- Product sold under a Walmart or Sam’s Club Private Label (e.g. Great Value, Member’s Mark, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed, Ol' Roy, Parents Choice, etc.)
- Products that are Distributed by Walmart or Distributed by Sam's West
- Products sold without a label, such as a product offered in a self-service case as a PLU item
- Product used as an ingredient for items assembled in stores/clubs
- Product that is further processed by a store/club which is sold with a PLU label or under a Walmart or Sam’s Club Private Label
Audit & Certification Requirements
Sites producing product meeting the Private Branded criteria listed above must obtain and maintain GFSI-recognized certification. Failure to maintain annual certification may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. GFSI-recognized certification is required for all sites that manufacture or process Private Branded product for Walmart and/or Sam’s Club regardless of ownership. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing Private Branded products meeting the above criteria maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
Please be aware that if you supply products in any of the categories listed below, the entire supply chain from farm to final facility is required to obtain GFSI-recognized certification, be disclosed, and any changes in sites must be approved before use.
- Frozen Berries/Frozen Berry Blends
- Pet Treats
For more information about the GFSI-recognized certification process and to view a full list of recognized schemes, we recommend visiting the official GFSI website at www.mygfsi.com.
Commodity Specific Requirements
Suppliers providing products in any of the categories listed below are required to meet additional requirements above and beyond what is listed on this page. Please visit the Commodity Specific Requirements section of this website for these additional requirements.
- Bulk deli meat intended to be sliced in store/club
- Pre-packaged, sliced deli meat
- Frozen berries/Frozen berry blends
- Raw chicken (whole birds and parts)
- Raw ground beef or bison
- Raw ground turkey
Regulatory Requirements
Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.
Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.
Systems
To help ensure compliance with all Food Safety & Health requirements, Private Branded suppliers will be required to use the ProSpec and/or Hive system. To learn more about these product life cycle management systems and the information you will be required to maintain, please visit the Systems section of this website.
Unlabeled or Exclusive Products
These requirements are applicable to suppliers who provide unlabeled or exclusive product that meet any of the following criteria:
- Product sold without a label, such as fresh meat products or products offered in a self-service case as a PLU item
- Product that is further processed by a store or club which is sold unbranded, or
- Product that is exclusively sold at Walmart and/or Sam’s Club. This product is not offered at any other retailer within the USA or Puerto Rico. This does not include product in exclusive sized packaging.
Audit & Certification Requirements
Sites producing unlabeled or exclusive product meeting the criteria listed above must obtain and maintain GFSI-recognized certification. Failure to maintain annual certification may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. GFSI-recognized certification is required for all sites that manufacture or process unlabeled or exclusive product that will be sold at Walmart and/or Sam’s Club, regardless of ownership. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing unlabeled or exclusive products meeting the above criteria maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
Please be aware that if you supply products in any of the categories listed below, the entire supply chain from farm to final facility is required to obtain GFSI-recognized certification, be disclosed, and any changes in sites must be approved before use.
- Frozen Berries/Frozen Berry Blends
- Pet Treats
For more information about the GFSI-recognized certification process and to view a full list of recognized schemes, we recommend visiting the official GFSI website at www.mygfsi.com.
Small Suppliers
Suppliers who provide product manufactured at sites that qualify as small by a Food Safety Manager have the option to complete an alternative audit to GFSI-recognized certification. For a facility to qualify as small, the site must meet all criteria outlined below:
- Total sales revenue is under $2.5 million per year,
- Site does not have logistics to service more than a 250-mile radius, and
- Site does not have the capacity to service more than 65 stores/clubs.
Once a supplier confirms the small status of a facility with their Food Safety Manager, the facility may complete any audit listed below. Please remember that we do not accept FDA inspections, USDA inspections, Dept of Ag inspections, Local Health inspections, ServSafe certifications, or audits conducted on behalf of other retailers. Failure to obtain and maintain an annual audit may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing their products maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
GFSI-Recognized Certifications
- BRCGS
- CanadaGAP (Produce Processing Only)
- FSSC 22000
- Global Aquaculture Alliance (BAP) (Seafood Only)
- GlobalG.A.P. (Produce Processing Only)
- GRMS (Red Meat Only)
- IFS
- PrimusGFS (Produce Processing Only)
- SQF
Third-Party Audits1
- AIB International
- ASI
- CICS-Americas
- EAGLE Certification Group
- FSNS
- Intertek
- Merieux NutriSciences (Silliker)
- NSF International
- Primus Standard (Produce Processing Only)
- Safe Food Alliance
- SCS Global Services
- SGS
- Steritech
- USDA Harmonized GAP Plus+ (Produce Processing Only)
1Walmart Inc. accepts third-party audits from any certification body that is approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications. This list does not include all third-party audits accepted by Walmart Inc. If you believe you have an audit that may be accepted, please submit it to your Food Safety Manager for review.
Global Markets or Equivalent Audits2
- FSSC Development Program - Level 2
- GFSI Global Markets - Intermediate Level
- localg.a.p. (Produce Processing Only)
- SQF Fundamentals - Intermediate Level
2Any certification body approved to conduct GFSI-recognized certifications may perform the GFSI Global Markets audit. Approved certification bodies to conduct other audits listed can be found by visiting their respective websites.
Commodity Specific Requirements
Suppliers providing unlabeled or exclusive products in any of the categories listed below are required to meet additional requirements above and beyond what is listed on this page. Please visit the Commodity Specific Requirements section of this website for these additional requirements.
- Bulk deli meat intended to be sliced in store/club
- Frozen berries/Frozen berry blends
- Raw chicken (whole birds and parts)
- Raw ground beef or bison
- Raw ground turkey
Regulatory Requirements
Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.
Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.
National Branded Products
All suppliers of food and beverage products are required to obtain a food safety assessment on an annual basis. The food safety assessment required for your company depends on the types of products you provide and/or the size of your business. Failure to comply with the annual assessment requirement may result in deactivation of your vendor number.
Direct Imports
Fresh Produce
These requirements are applicable to Direct Import suppliers of fresh produce items. You are considered a Direct Import supplier if Walmart Inc. is the importer of record for your product.
If you import product and your company is the importer of record, or a third-party is used as the importer of record, please visit the Audits, Certifications, & Regulatory Requirements for Fresh Produce for the requirements for the products you provide.
Audit & Certification Requirements
Operations producing fresh produce for direct import suppliers must obtain and maintain GFSI-recognized certification. Failure to comply and maintain this annual certification may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. GFSI-recognized certification is required for all direct import fresh produce operations from growing operations to final product, regardless of ownership. This may include, but is not limited to, the following types of operations: farm, greenhouse, indoor growing, packinghouse, cooling/cold storage, and processing facilities. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all operations maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or operations. Re-audits must be scheduled and completed in a timely manner and avoid lapses in certification. Note that most GFSI-recognized audit schemes allow certification bodies to grant timeline extensions for justifiable reasons, e.g. seasonality. Also note that local, state, and federal inspections will not be accepted in place of a GFSI-recognized certification. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
For more information about the GFSI-recognized certification process and to view a full list of recognized schemes, we recommend visiting the official GFSI website at www.mygfsi.com.
Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP)
Direct import suppliers where Walmart Inc. is the importer of record are covered by Walmart’s FSVP procedures. Where a GFSI-recognized audit scheme has provided a voluntary Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) add-on, addendum, or module, these must be added to the GFSI-recognized certification of growing operations and facilities that are part of the direct import program. For example, if a growing operation has a GlobalG.A.P. IFA audit, they must also request the “FSMA PSR Add-On”.
Direct import suppliers of fresh produce must provide audit data via the Azzule Supply Chain Program (SCP). See the Systems section of the website for more information. Audit data required in this system must be in English and includes:
- GFSI-recognized scheme audit certificate
- GFSI-recognized scheme final full audit report
- GFSI-recognized scheme FSMA add-on, addendum, module, etc. (scheme dependent)
Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
Crop Protection Products
It is our expectation that suppliers have programs in place to ensure proper and legal use of pre- and post-harvest crop protection products. This includes agricultural inputs such as pesticides (including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides), plant growth regulators, and more. All crop protection products must be used in compliance with U.S. Maximum Residue Limits (MRL) tolerances and according to registered crop protection product label directions for target crops. Under no circumstances should crop protection materials exceed U.S. MRL tolerance levels or be found on commodities for which no tolerance has been established. Please ensure you are familiar with the U.S. EPA tolerances for pesticide residue in food. If Walmart Inc. or any enforcement agencies find any commodities to be out of compliance with the U.S. regulatory requirements, we may delay/reject shipments or withdraw product from inventory which could lead to discontinuation of business for both our suppliers and their affiliated growers at all subsidiaries of Walmart Inc.
Regulatory Requirements
Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.
Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.
Systems
To help ensure compliance with all Food Safety & Health requirements, Direct Import suppliers of fresh produce will be required to use the Azzule Supply Chain Program (SCP). In addition, Direct Import suppliers of Private Brand fresh-produce products will be required to use the ProSpec and/or Hive system. To learn more about the Azzule SCP and/or the ProSpec/Hive systems, please visit the Systems section of this website.
All Other Products
These requirements are applicable to Direct Import suppliers of any product that is not considered fresh produce. You are considered a Direct Import supplier if Walmart Inc. is the importer of record for your product.
If you import product and your company is the importer of record, or a third-party is used as the importer of record, please visit the Audits, Certifications, & Regulatory Requirements for National Branded Products for the requirements for the products you provide.
Audit & Certification Requirements
Sites producing products for direct import suppliers must obtain and maintain GFSI-recognized certification. Where applicable, sites may also be required to obtain and maintain a GFSI-recognized scheme Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) add-on, addendum, or module. Failure to maintain annual certifications may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. GFSI-recognized certification is required for all sites that manufacture or process product for Walmart and/or Sam’s Club, regardless of ownership. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing products for direct import maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
Please be aware that if you supply products in any of the categories listed below, the entire supply chain from farm to final facility is required to obtain GFSI-recognized certification, be disclosed, and any changes in sites must be approved before use.
- Frozen Berries/Frozen Berry Blends
- Pet Treats
For more information about the GFSI-recognized certification process and to view a full list of recognized schemes, we recommend visiting the official GFSI website at www.mygfsi.com.
Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP)
Direct import suppliers where Walmart Inc. is the importer of record are covered by Walmart’s FSVP procedures. Suppliers must be approved by the Food Safety department before products may be shipped.
For each covered operation used to supply Walmart or Sam’s Club, the supplier must provide the following documentation in English:
- GFSI-recognized audit certification. This certification must include a GFSI-recognized scheme FSMA add-on, addendum, module, or the accepted equivalent of the scheme.
- Complete final GFSI-recognized audit report including the GFSI-recognized scheme FSMA add-on, addendum, module, etc. (scheme dependent)
- Food Safety Plan covering the scope of products to be produced for Walmart and/or Sam’s Club.
- Preventive Control Hazard Analysis covering the scope of the products to be sold for Walmart and/or Sam’s Club.
- Name of the qualifying individual that prepared the HARPC documents.
Exemptions and extensions are applied in accordance with FDA regulations and Walmart Inc. Food Safety standards. If you believe your product is exempt or partially exempt from FDA FSVP regulation, please contact your Food Safety Manager. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.
Commodity Specific Requirements
Suppliers providing products in any of the categories listed below are required to meet additional requirements above and beyond what is listed on this page. Please visit the Commodity Specific Requirements section of this website for these additional requirements.
- Bulk deli meat intended to be sliced in store/club
- Walmart or Sam’s Club Private Branded pre-packaged, sliced deli meat
- Frozen berries/Frozen berry blends
- Raw chicken (whole birds and parts)
- Raw ground beef or bison
- Raw ground turkey
Regulatory Requirements
Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.
Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.
Systems
To help ensure compliance with all Food Safety & Health requirements, Direct Import suppliers of Private Brand products will be required to use the ProSpec and/or Hive system. To learn more about these product life cycle management systems and the information you will be required to maintain, please visit the Systems section of this website.