Food Safety Audits and Certifications

Fresh Produce

These requirements are applicable to Direct Import suppliers of fresh produce items. You are considered a Direct Import supplier if Walmart Inc. is the importer of record for your product.

If you import product and your company is the importer of record, or a third-party is used as the importer of record, please visit the Audits, Certifications, & Regulatory Requirements for Fresh Produce for the requirements for the products you provide.

Audit & Certification Requirements

Operations producing fresh produce for direct import suppliers must obtain and maintain GFSI-recognized certification. Failure to comply and maintain this annual certification may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. GFSI-recognized certification is required for all direct import fresh produce operations from growing operations to final product, regardless of ownership. This may include, but is not limited to, the following types of operations: farm, greenhouse, indoor growing, packinghouse, cooling/cold storage, and processing facilities. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all operations maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or operations. Re-audits must be scheduled and completed in a timely manner and avoid lapses in certification. Note that most GFSI-recognized audit schemes allow certification bodies to grant timeline extensions for justifiable reasons, e.g. seasonality. Also note that local, state, and federal inspections will not be accepted in place of a GFSI-recognized certification. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.

For more information about the GFSI-recognized certification process and to view a full list of recognized schemes, we recommend visiting the official GFSI website at www.mygfsi.com.

Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP)

Direct import suppliers where Walmart Inc. is the importer of record are covered by Walmart’s FSVP procedures. Where a GFSI-recognized audit scheme has provided a voluntary Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) add-on, addendum, or module, these must be added to the GFSI-recognized certification of growing operations and facilities that are part of the direct import program. For example, if a growing operation has a GlobalG.A.P. IFA audit, they must also request the “FSMA PSR Add-On”.

Direct import suppliers of fresh produce must provide audit data via the Azzule Supply Chain Program (SCP). See the Systems section of the website for more information. Audit data required in this system must be in English and includes:



GFSI-recognized scheme audit certificate GFSI-recognized scheme final full audit report GFSI-recognized scheme FSMA add-on, addendum, module, etc. (scheme dependent)

Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.

Crop Protection Products

It is our expectation that suppliers have programs in place to ensure proper and legal use of pre- and post-harvest crop protection products. This includes agricultural inputs such as pesticides (including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides), plant growth regulators, and more. All crop protection products must be used in compliance with U.S. Maximum Residue Limits (MRL) tolerances and according to registered crop protection product label directions for target crops. Under no circumstances should crop protection materials exceed U.S. MRL tolerance levels or be found on commodities for which no tolerance has been established. Please ensure you are familiar with the U.S. EPA tolerances for pesticide residue in food. If Walmart Inc. or any enforcement agencies find any commodities to be out of compliance with the U.S. regulatory requirements, we may delay/reject shipments or withdraw product from inventory which could lead to discontinuation of business for both our suppliers and their affiliated growers at all subsidiaries of Walmart Inc.

Regulatory Requirements

Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.

Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.

Systems

To help ensure compliance with all Food Safety & Health requirements, Direct Import suppliers of fresh produce will be required to use the Azzule Supply Chain Program (SCP). In addition, Direct Import suppliers of Private Brand fresh-produce products will be required to use the ProSpec and/or Hive system. To learn more about the Azzule SCP and/or the ProSpec/Hive systems, please visit the Systems section of this website.



All Other Products

These requirements are applicable to Direct Import suppliers of any product that is not considered fresh produce. You are considered a Direct Import supplier if Walmart Inc. is the importer of record for your product.

If you import product and your company is the importer of record, or a third-party is used as the importer of record, please visit the Audits, Certifications, & Regulatory Requirements for National Branded Products for the requirements for the products you provide.

Audit & Certification Requirements

Sites producing products for direct import suppliers must obtain and maintain GFSI-recognized certification. Where applicable, sites may also be required to obtain and maintain a GFSI-recognized scheme Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) add-on, addendum, or module. Failure to maintain annual certifications may result in loss of business and deactivation of your vendor number. GFSI-recognized certification is required for all sites that manufacture or process product for Walmart and/or Sam’s Club, regardless of ownership. It is the responsibility of the supplier to ensure all sites manufacturing or processing products for direct import maintain compliance with our audit requirements – Walmart Inc. does not schedule audits for suppliers or sites. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.

Please be aware that if you supply products in any of the categories listed below, the entire supply chain from farm to final facility is required to obtain GFSI-recognized certification, be disclosed, and any changes in sites must be approved before use.

Frozen Berries/Frozen Berry Blends

Pet Treats

For more information about the GFSI-recognized certification process and to view a full list of recognized schemes, we recommend visiting the official GFSI website at www.mygfsi.com.

Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP)

Direct import suppliers where Walmart Inc. is the importer of record are covered by Walmart’s FSVP procedures. Suppliers must be approved by the Food Safety department before products may be shipped.

For each covered operation used to supply Walmart or Sam’s Club, the supplier must provide the following documentation in English:



GFSI-recognized audit certification. This certification must include a GFSI-recognized scheme FSMA add-on, addendum, module, or the accepted equivalent of the scheme. Complete final GFSI-recognized audit report including the GFSI-recognized scheme FSMA add-on, addendum, module, etc. (scheme dependent) Food Safety Plan covering the scope of products to be produced for Walmart and/or Sam’s Club. Preventive Control Hazard Analysis covering the scope of the products to be sold for Walmart and/or Sam’s Club. Name of the qualifying individual that prepared the HARPC documents.

Exemptions and extensions are applied in accordance with FDA regulations and Walmart Inc. Food Safety standards. If you believe your product is exempt or partially exempt from FDA FSVP regulation, please contact your Food Safety Manager. Suppliers will be required to disclose their supply chain to ensure compliance with these requirements. Any changes to supply chain sites shall be communicated to your Food Safety manager. New sites must have approval prior to use.

Commodity Specific Requirements

Suppliers providing products in any of the categories listed below are required to meet additional requirements above and beyond what is listed on this page. Please visit the Commodity Specific Requirements section of this website for these additional requirements.



Bulk deli meat intended to be sliced in store/club

Walmart or Sam’s Club Private Branded pre-packaged, sliced deli meat

Frozen berries/Frozen berry blends

Raw chicken (whole birds and parts)

Raw ground beef or bison

Raw ground turkey

Regulatory Requirements

Suppliers are responsible for ensuring all sites providing product to Walmart and Sam’s Club are compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements. In addition, all products provided to Walmart and Sam’s Club must be compliant with all federal, state, and local requirements for the store/club the products will be sold in. This may include, but is not limited to, USDA or FDA registration of your facility, product labeling requirements, etc.

Suppliers (both domestic and foreign) are also expected to assist regulatory and health agencies with investigations in a timely manner. Walmart Inc. assists various regulatory agencies in outbreak investigations and expect suppliers to provide any traceback documentation that may be requested. Likewise, if public health may be at risk, even if your product has not been directly implicated in an outbreak, it is our expectation that suppliers comply with any recommended product removals.

Systems

To help ensure compliance with all Food Safety & Health requirements, Direct Import suppliers of Private Brand products will be required to use the ProSpec and/or Hive system. To learn more about these product life cycle management systems and the information you will be required to maintain, please visit the Systems section of this website.