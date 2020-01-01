Minimum Requirements
General
The Standards for Suppliers are Walmart Inc.’s fundamental expectations of its suppliers related to social responsibility in all our markets.
The Global Compliance Guidance Tool is a resource which outlines Walmart’s compliance requirements and expectations to help new and existing suppliers become or continue to be compliant. After you answer a few questions, the tool will provide a summary of Walmart Stores, Inc. compliance requirements and programs that align with your supplier status, product and market. These include Responsible Sourcing, Food Safety, Health and Wellness, Product Safety, Environmental Health & Safety, Global Supply Chain Security and Factory Capability and Capacity Audits.
Environmental Health and Safety Compliance
Walmart requires any merchandise that is or may contain a chemical, aerosol, pesticide or battery item to be submitted to UL WERCSmart, a third-party company, for review and assessment prior to an item number being created.
As part of the UL WERCSmart review and assessment, suppliers are required to submit formulation information. These assessments ensure Walmart has the necessary information to store, transport, dispose and otherwise manage products in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. This information also allows Walmart to support environmental sustainability and product stewardship initiatives.
Suppliers must provide accurate information regarding the above outlined merchandise, as may be deemed necessary by Walmart, to properly store, transport, handle, or dispose of merchandise. Accurate item information must be maintained within WERCS for at least three years after the last date of shipment and the assessment must not be archived. Walmart may assess additional charges based on the additional costs of storing, transporting, handling, and/or disposing of such merchandise.
To get started, (1) go to the WERCS website at www.supplierwercs.com, (2) set up a company account using the first 6 digits of your host vendor number, (3) create an assessment for the merchandise, (4) attach all applicable UPCs, (5) pay and complete the process. The WERCS assessment must be completed prior to item creation or the process will be halted, resulting in delays in item creation. To ensure the item(s) complete the WERCS assessment process as quickly as possible, please ensure all fees associated with the supplier are paid as soon as possible and Walmart is listed as a “Retailer".
Review Chemical definitions and Environmental Health and Safety Compliance policies here.
Responsible Sourcing Requirements and Expectations
All suppliers and their facilities – including subcontracting and packaging facilities – are expected to uphold Walmart’s Standards for Suppliers. Learn more about Walmart’s Responsible Sourcing program, our expectations for suppliers and requirements for facility disclosure here.
Walmart.com Prohibited Items
Products that are prohibited from being sold on walmart.com include, but are not limited to:
- Offensive products (explicit, obscene, derogatory, etc.)
- Restricted products (adult-oriented, gambling, government-issued, military/police related, etc.)
Federal Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN)
Walmart Inc. requires this number on all U.S.-based suppliers’ application documents; non-U.S. suppliers must provide a current W-8 tax certificate as a part of the vendor setup process.
Dun & Bradstreet Registration
For assistance or to inquire about your current listing with D&B, contact:
Phone: 866-815-2749 (within North America)
Phone: 512-794-7712 (outside North America, excluding China)
Email: wmvendors@dnb.com
Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 24 hours a day
Assistance in China:
Phone: 86-21-2610 7405
Email: walmartduns@huaxiadnb.com
Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 9am to 5:30pm
Note: D&B does not charge businesses to update their company information. You can view and update your D&B information for free at iUpdate.dnb.com. Additional services to monitor and build your D&B file are available through Dun & Bradstreet’s Emerging Business team. This team provides solutions to monitor and build your company’s D&B Credit Report. These additional services are not required to complete your Walmart Registration.
Insurance
Suppliers of product to any of Walmart’s family of retail platforms are required to demonstrate financial responsibility.
As part of this obligation, Walmart requires all approved product suppliers to carry certain types of insurance. This insurance is intended to address legal costs and other liabilities that could result from claims or legal action related to your product. Additional details can be found in the Insurance Requirements for Suppliers document.
As a supplier, you will be required to provide evidence of this financial responsibility and to maintain compliance with these requirements at all times.
Goods for Resale
Food Safety Requirements
All companies that provide edible products must meet our food safety requirements to become a supplier. Please see the guide below for complete requirements for your product type.
Food Safety Requirements Guide
For help, please contact SUPPLIER64@wal-mart.com
Leafy Greens Food Safety Traceability Requirements - Supplier Letter
Leafy Greens Food Safety Traceability Requirements - FAQ
For help, please contact FSInnovations@walmart.com
Supply Chain Security Compliance Requirement
All suppliers and service providers are required to:
- Disclose facilities and keep all information updated.
- Request, pay for and schedule a security audit.
- Keep security audits current – there are expiration dates.
- Security audits can take 45-60 days to complete, no orders are to ship across country borders without passing a supply chain security audit.
- For additional support or questions, contact Global Security Regional as follows:
R1: China and North Asia - wgsscs1@wal-mart.com
R2: The Americas (includes Canada) - wgsscs2@wal-mart.com
R3: Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines - wgsscs3@wal-mart.com
R4:Europe, Africa, Middle East - wgsscs4@wal-mart.com
General Merchandise Requirements
GTIN/UPC
(GS1 Company Prefix) Membership Number
Walmart requires a GS1 Company Prefix number on your application documents. Meeting this requirement provides you with a unique set of GTIN/UPCs for your items to be setup in the Walmart item file and sold in stores and on online.
To get your GS1 Company Prefix number visit www.gs1us.org and click on “UPCs, Barcodes, & Prefixes,” or call +1(937)435-3870 to reach the support line. The initial fee and yearly renewal fees are charged by GS1 based on the number of items you have for purchase.
Note: These requirements DO NOT apply to Service and Non-Resale Suppliers.
Product Safety and Compliance
Suppliers of general merchandise products must offer only goods for resale that meet or exceed all applicable federal, state, local and Walmart Inc. requirements. Specific information about Walmart’s policies and procedures regarding these requirements can be found in the U.S. Product Quality and Compliance Manual and in other publications within the U.S. Product Quality and Compliance Library on Retail Link, which will be available to you once you become an approved supplier. If you have any questions regarding these obligations, please contact Walmart’s U.S. Product Safety and Compliance team at: GMComply@walmart.com. We would be happy to assist you.
Disclaimer: Walmart does not provide legal advice to suppliers, so suppliers should seek their own legal counsel on how to comply with all laws and regulations applicable to their products.
Global Merchandise and Apparel – Supply Chain Security
A new factory, regardless of the global location, the Walmart retail market, or country risk rating, is required to pass an onsite supply chain security audit conducted by one of Walmart’s appointed audit firms prior to being activated in Retail Link. Please contact gsscs@wal-mart.com with questions or inquiries about this program.
Factory Capability & Capacity
Audit (FCCA)
FCCA is applicable to all Direct Import Factories (Non-Food and Non-Packaging)
FCCA is required prior to order commitment for new factories of all Supplier classifications & Retail Markets and is part of the three Pre-Qualification Audits (RS, SCS & FCCA). All FCCA audits will be conducted by Walmart designated 3rd Party Audit companies at the supplier’s cost.
All Walmart Direct Import Suppliers (Non-Food and Non-Packaging) are responsible to book the audit early as possible, and promptly pay the audit fee in advance. All arrangements must be directly with the designated 3rd Party Audit Company, and not through Walmart.
Delay in FCCA Audit booking would mean late order placement.
Please contact FCCA@wal-mart.com with questions or inquiries about this program.
Security Source Tagging
High-priced products often require anti-theft tagging. If this applies to your products, contact ADT/Sensormatic at (877)-258-6424 or sourcetag@sensormatic.com.
Health & Wellness
All companies that provide prescription products, over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, dietary & nutritional supplements, or personal care or cosmetics containing active pharmaceutical ingredients must meet our Health & Wellness product safety requirements to become a supplier. Please see the guide below for complete requirements for your product type.
Supplier Requirements for Over-the-Counter Drugs, Vitamins, and Dietary & Nutritional Supplements.
Supplier Requirements for Prescription drugs, Dietary Supplements, and Medical Devices excluding prescription Eyewear.
For help, please contact us at HWSCSAFETY@wal-mart.com.