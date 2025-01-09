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Athletic Brewing Company

“Tastes great and creates U.S. jobs?!” When Bill Shufelt and John Walker began selling their non-alcoholic beer with Walmart, it sparked construction of their Connecticut-based brewery – and added 200 new hires to their team.

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