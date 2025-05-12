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Ferrero

Ferrero

Franklin Park, Illinois
Walmart is supporting Ferrero’s U.S. manufacturing expansion by partnering on the launch of Nutella Peanut, a new product made at Ferrero’s $75 million Illinois facility that created 50 new jobs.

Bloomington, Illinois
With its second production facility now open in Bloomington, Illinois, we're helping Ferrero craft more sweet chocolate right here in the US, and supporting over 200 new jobs.

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