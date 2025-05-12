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Bauducco is making a landmark U.S. investment with the opening of its largest manufacturing facility in Zephyrhills, Florida, doubling production capacity, expanding its Made in USA wafer portfolio, creating more than 600 jobs, and strengthening its ability to meet growing consumer demand.

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