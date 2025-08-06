Open Call is our largest sourcing event for Walmart and Sam’s Club. Open Call is an exciting and unique opportunity for selected American entrepreneurs to pitch their product to a Walmart and/or Sam's Club merchant and potentially get their product in the hands of millions of our customers. Products must be made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to be considered for the event.





These product pitches are 30-minute one-on-one meetings to potentially secure deals ranging from a handful of local stores to supplying hundreds of stores and Sam’s Clubs as well as Walmart.com and Walmart Marketplace.





In addition to the pitch meetings, the one-day program includes a series of breakout sessions designed to inform, empower and encourage business owners of all sizes. Many of the sessions are open to the general public virtually making the program accessible to more businesses and convenient for them to participate regardless of location.