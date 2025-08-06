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Open Call is our largest sourcing event for Walmart and Sam’s Club. Open Call is an exciting and unique opportunity for selected American entrepreneurs to pitch their product to a Walmart and/or Sam's Club merchant and potentially get their product in the hands of millions of our customers. Products must be made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to be considered for the event.
These product pitches are 30-minute one-on-one meetings to potentially secure deals ranging from a handful of local stores to supplying hundreds of stores and Sam’s Clubs as well as Walmart.com and Walmart Marketplace.
In addition to the pitch meetings, the one-day program includes a series of breakout sessions designed to inform, empower and encourage business owners of all sizes. Many of the sessions are open to the general public virtually making the program accessible to more businesses and convenient for them to participate regardless of location.
We believe that supporting American products and American jobs makes sense for our customers, our communities and our company. We are leading the way through our commitment to invest an additional $350 billion in products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. Our Open Call event underscores that commitment and helps us make a difference on an issue that matters to our customers. You can visit Investing in American Jobs to find more details and highlights from previous events.
When registration opens for the event, you will submit your applications through an exclusive link provided by RangeMe.com. You will be able to access the link when registration goes live but now is a great time to set up a free account on www.RangeMe.com and begin building a robust product portfolio and supplier profile. Completing this information now will streamline the required steps once the Open Call process starts.
Yes. Your items must be made, grown or assembled in the U.S. You can learn more about requirements for made, grown or assembled in the U.S.
Yes. Along with item submissions, we are looking for companies with innovative solutions. Walmart Sourcing invests in innovation to help solve some of the more complex challenges in global supply. Whether it’s addressing a shortage of raw materials or decreasing waste or emissions, we’re constantly exploring opportunities with companies to develop solutions to these issues.
Yes. You can learn more about Walmart supplier requirements.
All items submitted by the supplier can be viewed on the RangeMe platform.
Yes. We do not allow the following categories to apply or pitch their product to a Walmart or Sam’s Club Merchant.
RangeMe is the product discovery and sourcing platform where retailers and suppliers discover, connect, and grow their business. Walmart has engaged RangeMe to gather all item pitches for Open Call. Subject to space availability, only items submitted on RangeMe during the application period will be considered.
Yes, we encourage repeat attendees to return to Open Call and pitch for categories not previously pitched and only to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club merchants for which you have not met in the last twelve (12) months.
All companies that submit by the deadline will receive an email after the application period closes extending a meeting invitation, outlining which category and product was selected, if appropriate.
Invited companies will be offered the opportunity to include a maximum of one (1) attendee if selected to attend in person.
You will receive a confirmation email and be included in the communication stream for Open Call attendees.
Your product pitch should focus on items appropriate for the category for which you are meeting. Please limit your product pitch meetings to the items listed in your confirmed meeting invitation (and any color/size/style variants that are appropriate for the category listed in the confirmed meeting information).
Support for all applications and RSVP-related questions is available opencall2026@rangeme.com.
Yes. Please review the Marketplace Prohibited Products Policy.
This year’s event will take place in-person only in October in Bentonville, Arkansas. Applications are open July 9 – August 3 and all invited suppliers will be notified the first week of September.
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