Each year, Walmart’s Open Call brings our commitment to U.S. manufacturing to life — connecting entrepreneurs with the opportunity to scale their products and their impact.

We've committed $350 billion in products made, grown or assembled in U.S. by 2030, helping to support more than 750,000 U.S. jobs.1 Through Open Call, we’re proud to create pathways for small and mid-size businesses to grow while helping deliver value and choice for millions of customers.





As of the end of last year, Walmart increased cumulative U.S. spend by $176 billion toward its $350 billion goal, and about two-thirds of Walmart U.S. product spend was on goods suppliers reported were sourced domestically.