Each year, Walmart’s Open Call brings our commitment to U.S. manufacturing to life — connecting entrepreneurs with the opportunity to scale their products and their impact.
We've committed $350 billion in products made, grown or assembled in U.S. by 2030, helping to support more than 750,000 U.S. jobs.1 Through Open Call, we’re proud to create pathways for small and mid-size businesses to grow while helping deliver value and choice for millions of customers.
As of the end of last year, Walmart increased cumulative U.S. spend by $176 billion toward its $350 billion goal, and about two-thirds of Walmart U.S. product spend was on goods suppliers reported were sourced domestically.
We’re kicking off the Road to Open Call 2026, and the journey to October 6-7, 2026 starts now.
Our nationwide tour is bringing innovation, ambition and entrepreneurial spirit to communities across the country as we build toward this year’s Open Call event.
From Los Angeles to Orlando, Salt Lake City to Baltimore, Dallas to Indianapolis and Atlanta, we’re meeting entrepreneurs where they are. At each stop, we connect with founders who have big ideas and shelf-ready products, made, grown or assembled right here in the U.S.
If you’re ready to take your product to the next level and get in front of Walmart merchants, this is your moment.
Join us on the Road to Open Call 2026 and apply today:
Walmart is committed to supporting small businesses, suppliers and entrepreneurs. Discover even more ways to scale your business with Walmart, including opportunities on Walmart Marketplace. Apply and learn more about Walmart Marketplace here.