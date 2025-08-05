June 26

New Orleans, LA

Big Easy, Bold Finale: Road to Open Call Wraps in New Orleans



The journey came to a close in true New Orleans style with bold ideas, vibrant connections and a spirit of celebration. Our final stop on Walmart’s Road to Open Call brought more than 30 talented entrepreneurs together to share products made, grown or assembled in the U.S.

Five trailblazing businesses earned Fast Passes and are Bentonville-bound, ready to shine at #WalmartOpenCall this October.

Special thanks to Greater New Orleans, Inc. – GNO, Inc., TECHPLUG, and The Shop Workspace for hosting and creating an inspiring space for innovation and collaboration.

From L.A. to New Orleans, every stop on the Road to Open Call showcased the creativity and determination of American entrepreneurs — and now, all roads lead to Bentonville.