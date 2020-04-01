Shop Smart and Stay Healthy

Things are changing around us each day, and we’re adapting, too. Please keep these things in mind for the best shopping experience.



Remember 6-20-100: Keep social distance of at least 6 feet, wash your hands for 20 seconds, stay home if you have a fever of 100 degrees or more.

Plan ahead: Buy everything you need for you and your family, while leaving enough for others too.

Simplify your trip: Use the Walmart app

Contact-free checkout: Use Walmart Pay

Keep it small: Go to the store with as few people as possible.

Let us shop for you: Try pickup and delivery

Help seniors shop first: Allow for the most at-risk groups to go into our stores in the early hours.