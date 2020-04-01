Shop Smart and Stay Healthy

Things are changing around us each day, and we’re adapting, too. Please keep these things in mind for the best shopping experience.

  • Remember 6-20-100: Keep social distance of at least 6 feet, wash your hands for 20 seconds, stay home if you have a fever of 100 degrees or more.
  • Plan ahead: Buy everything you need for you and your family, while leaving enough for others too.
  • Simplify your trip: Use the Walmart app to plan your trip with shopping lists and store maps.
  • Contact-free checkout: Use Walmart Pay in the Walmart app.
  • Keep it small: Go to the store with as few people as possible.
  • Help seniors shop first: Allow for the most at-risk groups to go into our stores in the early hours.
  • Be patient: We’re all in this together.