Three of Sam Walton’s Rules for Building a Business include: Communicate, Celebrate and Listen. And we intend to do just that in this new amenity building on our campus named in his honor. Located in the heart of campus, Sam Walton Hall will be the central point on campus for meetings and events where Home Office and field associates can learn and celebrate together.

Sam Walton Hall FlyThru

With more than 200,000 square feet of enhanced auditorium, conference and learning and development spaces, plans for Sam Walton Hall will include:



A two-story auditorium with stepped seating to accommodate 1,500 associates, nearly double the capacity of the Sam M. Walton Auditorium at our current Home Office

More than 2,200 square feet of flexible conference room space, perfect for Town Halls or associate celebrations

Nearly 60,000 square feet of learning space across more than 30 classrooms and additional meeting and collaboration space, for corporate and field associates to participate in training as well as career development programming

Art installations and historical artifacts that honor the legacy of our founder, such as Sam Walton’s first aircraft, a 1946 Ercoupe