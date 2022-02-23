Rural Healthcare

Walmart is on a mission to transform the cost and convenience of healthcare in the communities we serve, by ensuring everyone has access to quality, affordable and convenient care. Ninety percent of the population is located within 10 miles of a Walmart, with 4,000 of our stores located in HRSA designated medically underserved areas, which puts us in a unique position to the front door of healthcare for all Americans.
Walmart and Medscape released the Healthcare Professionals’ Perspectives on Healthcare in Rural America report. With more than 10,000 HCPs sharing their perspectives, the survey is the first and largest study to assess barriers and solutions to care delivery from the perspective of those on the front lines of healthcare in rural and non-rural communities.
Dr. Cheryl Pegus, EVP of Health & Wellness at Walmart explains Walmart’s role and opportunities in the future of healthcare and improving access.
The purpose of this research was to understand how rural and non-rural health care professionals perceive the accessibility and quality of care in the communities where they practice.
-
Dr. Cheryl Pegus: What Healthcare Looks Like at Walmart
-
Dr. Cheryl Pegus: Addressing Health Disparities
Walmart efforts to advance quality and access in healthcare
- We launched our One Year Vaccine Report [link will download a PDF] that details the amazing work of our associates to administer COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers, educators, long-term care facility residents and local communities.
- Forbes Article: Walmart: 4 In 5 Covid Vaccines Went To ‘Medically Underserved’
- A report by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) showed that Walmart was successful in reaching more vaccine reluctant communities with a targeted, local and trusted approach.
- The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) featured Walmart’s collaboration with Humana to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible in Montgomery, Alabama – an area that is 70 percent non-White with more than 20 percent of residents living below the poverty line.
Download the Report
- In April 2021, the Duke University Margolis Center for Health Policy highlighted Walmart’s efforts to engage socially vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Download the Report