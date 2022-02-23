Rural Healthcare

Walmart is on a mission to transform the cost and convenience of healthcare in the communities we serve, by ensuring everyone has access to quality, affordable and convenient care. Ninety percent of the population is located within 10 miles of a Walmart, with 4,000 of our stores located in HRSA designated medically underserved areas, which puts us in a unique position to the front door of healthcare for all Americans.

Walmart and Medscape released the Healthcare Professionals’ Perspectives on Healthcare in Rural America report. With more than 10,000 HCPs sharing their perspectives, the survey is the first and largest study to assess barriers and solutions to care delivery from the perspective of those on the front lines of healthcare in rural and non-rural communities.