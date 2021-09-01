Rigid Plastic Food Packaging

Accepted:

Rigid plastic beverage bottles, cookie tray packaging inserts, disposable utensils, dressing bottles, egg cartons, food storage containers, freezer meal trays, fruit cups, fruit and produce hinged containers, milk and juice jugs, 6-pack can carrier, takeout containers, and to-go cups.

Not Accepted:

Blister packs, compostable packaging, flexible plastic packaging, medication bottles, and wood/bamboo, paper products.

Do not send food packaging heavily contaminated with food/animal by-products.