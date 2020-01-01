Using our Size and Scale for Positive Change

Risk-Based Auditing Approach

While some facilities are exempt from Walmart disclosure – as outlined in our disclosure and audit and assessment policies on our corporate site – all facilities within the disclosure scope must be disclosed and available for audit. We take a risk-based approach to auditing suppliers’ disclosed facilities, which allocates more resources to facilities located in countries with greater potential risks. If we find that a supplier is producing merchandise in or subcontracting to an unauthorized facility, the supplier may become ineligible to do business with Walmart.

As of January 31, 2019, there were more than 25,800 facilities in more than 100 countries that had been disclosed by suppliers to Walmart in “active” status.

Walmart accepts audits from the below internationally-recognized third-party audit programs:



Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP)

Better Work (BW)

amfori Business Social Compliance Initiative (BSCI)

Equitable Food Initiative (EFI)

ICTI Ethical Toy Program (IETP)

Responsible Business Alliance (RBA)

Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit (SMETA)

Social Accountability International SA8000

Sustainability Initiative of South Africa (SIZA)

Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP)

Audits focus on a variety of issues, including worker compensation, voluntary labor practices, working age laws and standards, working hours, and facility health and safety standards. We continuously look for ways to improve; our Audit Program Management team collaborates with our approved audit programs to make enhancements and share best practices across the programs for the benefit of the broader industry and global supply chain.

At Walmart, we strive to continually improve our risk-based audit program so we can better allocate our resources to higher-risk facilities and help increase overall compliance. However, we recognize that, despite our efforts, no audit program can guarantee that every facility used by every supplier is in full compliance with our Standards for Suppliers. Read more about our efforts and approach below.

Impact Story: Convening programs to take on forced labor

While we are making efforts to find root-cause solutions in high-risk supply chains, we are also looking for ways to shape the audit industry to be more effective at uncovering forced labor and forced labor indicators.

In December 2018, Walmart Responsible Sourcing hosted the Forced Labor Forum, which brought together 50 representatives across audit programs, audit firms, NGOs and industry experts. Participants discussed the role third-party audit programs play in promoting responsible recruitment and the Employer Pays Principle (EPP), in addition to how programs can better identify, report, escalate and remediate forced labor.

When surveyed after the event, participants reported that they now place more importance on identifying and adapting to higher-risk situations and better understand how to measure EPP implementation than before the event. In addition, participants reported that they continue to build on relationships developed during the forum to improve practices across the audit industry.

Following the Forced Labor Form, we expect our approved audit programs to begin implementing additional processes to uncover forced labor, identify facility-specific risks, and measure EPP implementation.

Impact Story: Professionalizing the social-compliance audit industry

In 2017, third-party audit firms – supported by companies that rely on social compliance audits, audit programs and NGOs – established the Association of Professional Social Compliance Auditors (APSCA). APSCA is helping increase professionalism and credibility within the social-compliance industry. Since its inception, APSCA has developed a Code of Professional Conduct, created a Competency Framework for Auditors, registered auditors, and begun the auditor examination process. As of January 31, 2019, more than 3,200 auditors have registered with APSCA, indicating they have the qualifications to and intend to sit for the APSCA certification examination.

Walmart requires that reports from social compliance audits be conducted by an APSCA-registered auditor in order for them to be considered acceptable by Walmart. In the future, Walmart will expect audits to be signed by APSCA-certified auditors.

A senior member of the Responsible Sourcing team serves as a member of the APSCA Executive Board.

Audit Assessments

Walmart assesses each facility audit report against our Standards for Suppliers to identify higher-risk issues, including forced labor and trafficking, underage labor, and unsafe working conditions. These assessments provide us and our suppliers with important information to help address potential issues and make a positive impact for workers.

In FY19, Walmart reviewed and assessed more than 14,700 audit reports. Of the audits assessed, 23.7% received Green, 63.1% received Yellow, 10.8% received Orange, and 0.3% received Red. An additional 2.1% of audits were for facilities participating in our small supplier program and did not receive a color rating

Audits can receive an assessment of Green, Yellow, Orange or Red. Green ratings represent facilities for which we found general compliance; yellow ratings identify facilities that audits show to be generally compliant with our Standards but have failed to meet at least one important requirement. Orange and red ratings indicate facilities where we have found more serious violations, such as withheld or irregular payment, forced labor, worker intimidation or discrimination, unethical recruitment practices, and excessive working hours.

Walmart may continue to source from facilities with orange ratings as they work to remediate violations; we believe that staying engaged with suppliers can have a more positive impact on workers than abandoning the supplier relationship. For example, in FY19, more than 480 facilities remediated from Orange to Yellow or Green. However, facilities with three consecutive orange ratings or a red rating indicates serious infractions that may result in temporarily or permanently terminating the facility’s ability to produce product for Walmart.