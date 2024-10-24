Powered by generative AI. Results may not fully be accurate. Use is governed by the Generative AI Guidelines and other applicable Walmart policies.
As a military spouse, Evens Bien-Aime has been able to grow his career in Walmart as a market people partner without sacrificing his professional goals, while supporting his wife’s service in the U.S. Navy. Through initiatives like our Military Family Promise, we ensure that trailing spouses can continue their Walmart careers, no matter where their servicemember’s duty takes them.
We received a GPC signal or a request to opt-out of selling/sharing your personal information (including for targeted advertising); this notification is to indicate that your opt-out request is being honored. You can find out more about your consumer privacy rights in our Privacy Notice.