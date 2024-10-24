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Evens Bien-Aime

Evens Bien-Aime

As a military spouse, Evens Bien-Aime has been able to grow his career in Walmart as a market people partner without sacrificing his professional goals, while supporting his wife’s service in the U.S. Navy. Through initiatives like our Military Family Promise, we ensure that trailing spouses can continue their Walmart careers, no matter where their servicemember’s duty takes them.

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