The Great For You icon was developed to help our customers instantly identify food options that are better for them. It made its debut on Great Value and Marketside items in February 2012 and also appears on fresh and packaged fruits and vegetables at Walmart stores nationwide.
Today, more than 30 percent of qualifying items, including fresh produce, Great Value and Marketside private brands now carry the Great For You icon.
Items with the Great For You icon must meet rigorous nutrition criteria informed by the latest nutrition science and authoritative guidance from the 2010 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Institute of Medicine (IOM). Developed in consultation with food and nutrition experts from the public and private sectors, as well as leading health organizations, the icon represents a collaborative and transparent effort to develop a trusted and reliable system for consumers.
The icon serves as a guide to help people make incremental changes to their diet by encouraging more nutritious food choices. The science-based criteria use a two-step process:
Step one focuses on encouraging people to eat more fruits, vegetables, fiber-rich whole grains, low-fat dairy, nuts and seeds and lean meats. Examples include brown rice, 1% milk, raw almonds and 93% lean ground beef.
Step two limits the amount of total trans and saturated fats, sodium and added sugars that can be found in items such as sweetened oatmeal, granola bars, flavored yogurt and frozen meals.
Step 1: Food to Encourage – To pass, a product must meet “A” or “B”
A: Single ingredient food1 that is one of the following qualifies for the icon without further criteria application:
B: Products that contain one of the following and meets Step 2 requirements:
Step 2: Foods to Limit – Foods that pass Step 1 "B" criteria and must meet the following requirements per labeled serving:
Exemptions: Food products excluded from program per FDA labeling exemption regulations: Exempt from nutritional labeling if it contains insignificant amounts of all of the nutrients required to be on label, 21 CFR101.9 (j)(4). Food labeled for infants and children under 2 years of age, 21 CFR 101.9(j)(5).
Step 1: Food to Encourage
A: Less than 2 years of age:
B: 2 to 4 years of age:
Step 2: Nutrients to Limit – Foods that pass Step 1 "B" criteria and must meet the following requirements per labeled serving:
A: Less than 2 years of age:
B: 2 to 4 years of age:
1. United States Food and Drug Administration 2. United States Department of Agriculture Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2015-2020 8th Edition 3. United Sates Food And Drug Administration. 21 CFR 101.62(e) 4. United States Department of Agriculture. 9 CFR 317.362. 5. United States Food and Drug Administration. 21 CFR 101.12(b) 6. United States Department of Agriculture. 9 CFR 317.313(l) & (m) 7. United States Food and Drug Administration. 21 CFR 101.13(l) & (m) 8. United States Food and Drug Administration. 21 CFR 101.62(e)(1)-(3) 9. Excludes dairy, eggs, nuts/seeds (spreads), oils and protein foods if covered in Steps 1 or 2. 10. United States Food and Drug Administration. 21 CFR 101.13(h)(1). Per 50g if RACC is small. Small RACC = Reference Amounts Customarily Consumed of 30 g or less or 2 tablespoons or less 11. Institute of Medicine. Dietary reference intakes for energy, carbohydrate, fiber, fat, fatty acids, cholesterol, protein, andamino acids. Washington, DC: National Academy Press, 2002 12. United States Department of Agriculture Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2015-2020 8th Edition. Fats/oils extracted from plants containing a high % of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats which are liquid at roomtemperature (e.g. canola, corn, olive, peanut, safflower, soy bean and sunflower oils) and naturally present oils in nuts and seeds. The fat in some tropical plants, such as coconut oil, palm kernel oil, and palm oil, are not included because they do not resemble other oils in their composition and contain a higher % of saturated fats than other oils. 13. Excludes fats/oils, nuts/seeds (spreads) if covered in Step 1 or 2 where the saturated fat level is less than 15%