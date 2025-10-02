Walmart Associate Country Specific Supplemental Privacy Notice

Updated: October 2, 2025

For the purposes of this Notice, Walmart shall also mean the Walmart entities listed below. If you are or have been employed as an associate by one of the Walmart entities listed below, this Notice also applies to you, your dependents, beneficiary members and emergency contacts whose information you provided to us. The Walmart entity which employed you determines the means and purposes of processing your personal information (referred to as “Data Controller”).

Hiring Entity/Data Controller Country WMGS Services Chile Limitada Chile WMGS Costa Rica S.R.L Costa Rica WMGS Services Nicaragua y Compania Limitada Nicaragua WMGS Servicios Guatemala, Limitada Guatemala WMGS Commercial Services Limited China Hong Kong WMGS Peru S.A. Peru WMGS (Thailand) Limited Thailand WMGS Vietnam Services Company Ltd Vietnam WMGS Orange, LLC – Indonesia Representative Office Indonesia WMS Administrative Services (Singapore) Pte. Ltd Singapore WMS Commercial Services (Singapore) Pte. Ltd Singapore WMGS Pakistan (Private) Limited Pakistan WMGS Bangladesh Private Limited Bangladesh

Depending on the applicable law where you are located, you may be able to assert certain rights related to your personal information, such as the right to request access to, correct, or erase the personal information we store about you, object to or restrict the processing of your personal information under certain circumstances. If you wish to exercise any of the rights you have under applicable law, please contact us at globalprivacy@wal-mart.com. To help us address your request promptly, please include “Associate Privacy Rights” and your “Hiring Entity” in the subject line when you email us.

Nothing in this Notice should be construed to interfere with Walmart’s ability to process data about its employees for purposes of complying with its legal obligations, or for investigating alleged misconduct or violations of company policy or law, subject to compliance with applicable law.

Walmart operates globally and therefore your personal information may need to be transferred outside of the country where personal information was originally collected. For example, personal information is regularly transferred to the United States for processing. We may also transfer personal information when (i) you have consented to transfer abroad; (ii) we have a legitimate interest in transferring such personal data, where permitted under applicable law; (iii) it is necessary for the conclusion or performance of a contract; (iv) it is necessary to safeguard establish, exercise, or enforce legal rights or to protect life or property; or (v) you have made the personal information generally accessible.

We may use Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning (ML) to support business functions, IT Security and operational efficiency. Where such systems are used, we take steps to protect your data.

To the extent consent is required to process associate personal information as described in this Notice, and when permitted under applicable law, your use of company provided equipment, systems, and applications will be deemed as your consent to process or transfer your personal information as described in this Notice.

If you are located outside the United States and have any questions or concerns about privacy or want to discuss questions or concerns about this Notice, please contact your hiring Walmart entity or email us at globalprivacy@wal-mart.com.