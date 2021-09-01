Climate Change Mitigation and Adaption

We are focused on reducing emissions in our operations, engaging suppliers to reduce emissions in supply chains, strengthening the resilience of our business and using our voice to advocate for collective action.

In 2020, Walmart was the only global consumer packaged goods retailer to make CDP’s A List and Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for Climate. Walmart estimates its Scope 1, 2 and partial Scope 3 GHG emissions in accordance with the GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard and has disclosed this and other climate related information annually since 2006.



Sustainable Operations

In 2020, we raised our aspiration to reduce emissions in our operations (scopes 1 & 2) by realigning our science-based target to a 1.5-degree Celsius trajectory, the highest ambition approved by the SBTi. Our goal is to achieve zero emissions across Walmart’s global operations by 2040, reducing absolute scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 35% by 2025 and by 65% by 2030 from our 2015 base year. We were the first U.S. retailer to make a zero emissions commitment that does not rely on carbon offsets.

We achieved a 12.1% reduction in scopes 1 and 2 emissions between our 2015 calendar year baseline and 2019.



Sustainable Supply Chain

Project Gigaton

Because most emissions in the retail sector lie in product supply chains rather than in stores and distribution centers (such indirect emissions are referred to as Scope 3 emissions), we started Project Gigaton in 2017 – our initiative to engage suppliers in climate action along with NGOs and other stakeholders.

Project Gigaton aims to avoid one billion metric tons (a gigaton) of greenhouse gases from the global value chain by 2030 by inviting suppliers to set targets and take action in six areas: energy use, sustainable agriculture, waste, forests, packaging and product use. The Project Gigaton platform includes a variety of resources, including calculators to help set and report on goals, best practices workshops, and links to additional resources and initiatives. More than 3,100 suppliers have signed on, and since the effort launched in 2017, suppliers report a total of 416 million metric tons of avoided emissions.



Gigaton PPA

Walmart and Schneider Electric, a leader in renewable energy purchasing, are collaborating on Gigaton PPA, an initiative to educate Walmart suppliers about renewable energy purchases and accelerate renewable energy adoption by participating suppliers through aggregate power purchase agreements. The GPPA initiative is designed to make it possible for more companies to learn about energy purchases, access renewable energy, reduce emissions and increase their ability to contribute towards Project Gigaton.



Climate-related Risk Assessment

To inform the company’s climate mitigation and adaptation strategies, Walmart periodically conducts a scenario-based climate risk assessment, aiming to align with the scenario guidance set forth by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). We updated the physical risk analysis in 2020 with the help of a third-party consultant, considering climate-related risks in the short-, medium- and long-terms.

Read more about information on this analysis in our 2021 ESG report or our 2020 CDP climate change disclosure.



Mitigating the Effects of Climate Change

Mitigating the effects of climate change will require worldwide collective action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Because most emissions in the retail sector lie in product supply chains rather than in stores and distribution centers, we have committed to pursue substantial emissions reduction not only in our own operations but also across product supply chains by catalyzing and supporting initiatives among suppliers, NGOs, customers and others at scale.



Adapting to the Effects of Climate Change

Insights into climate risk have underscored the relevance of Walmart’s initiatives and long-standing capabilities in resilient operations and sourcing. Examples include:

Resilient operations

Walmart’s Emergency Management Department uses predictive analytics to gauge the path and likely severity of seasonal weather events such as hurricanes that could impact operations and supply lines. The Emergency Management team helps our operations and supply chain teams prepare for and minimize the effects of such events. In the event of a disaster, they operate out of Walmart’s Emergency Operations Center, engaging associates, local governments, NGOs and others as needed, deploying associates with specialized expertise, mobile generators, fuel resources, trucks, and other resources to manage crises on the ground.

Resilient sourcing

Because product supply chains such as produce can be especially susceptible to weather events and to climate change over time, Walmart has sought to enhance resilience by diversifying sources, encouraging suppliers to adopt more sustainable practices, experimenting with innovative seed varieties and controlled environments and reducing transport time.