Walmart’s sustainability efforts aim to protect and restore nature and reduce waste and emissions. Our focus on climate, nature, waste and people in supply chains has strengthened our business and communities in measurable ways. In 2019, Walmart bought more wind and installed more solar than any other company in the U.S., according to solar and wind associations, and in 2020, we diverted 81% of our waste from landfills and incineration globally. We also made climate disclosure nonprofit CDP’s ‘A List’ for climate action in 2019 and 2020.
Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time. Walmart is deeply committed to addressing climate change. We were the first U.S. retailer to make a zero emissions commitment across our global operations by 2040, without relying on carbon offsets.
We aim to break the link between consumption and waste, moving toward a more circular economy where materials stay in use instead of being thrown out at the end of their purpose. We have set a goal to achieve zero waste in own operations in the U.S. and Canada, by 2025.
Healthy societies, resilient economies, and thriving businesses rely on nature. The world has pushed its natural resources to the point of crisis, resulting in the degradation and loss of critical landscapes and the eradication of many species of plants and animals.
