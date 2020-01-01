Working at Walmart
Opportunity & Advancement
Walmart is a place of opportunity. Here, you can go as far as your hard work and talent will take you.
Our associates are building better lives for their families, and we’re proud to be a part of their success stories. We’re investing in our associates by offering competitive pay, advanced training through Walmart Academies, career development through our Pathways training program and, most of all, a chance to move up. No matter what goals our associates set for themselves, we want to help them grow professionally and personally. To that end, we offer a variety of education benefits.
Training and Opportunity
- Walmart Academies is an immersive training program that is tied to a working supercenter, allowing associates to receive both classroom and sales floor training in advanced retail skills and soft skills like leadership, communications and change management. In 2018 alone, we trained 450,000 associates including frontline supervisors, department managers and assistant managers in our Academies.
- A new video game called Spark City lets anyone “play” as a department manager. Through the game, associates enrolled in Walmart Academies learn the same techniques and processes that they will use on the sales floor in real life. The game is free to the public on the Apple app store and the Google Play store.
- In Walmart’s fiscal year 2019 we promoted more than 215,000 people to higher-paying jobs with increased responsibility.
- More than 75% of our salaried store management teams started as hourly associates.
- Store managers, on average, earn $175,000 annually and manage and help mentor 300 associates.
- Full- and part-time associates are eligible for quarterly bonuses based on store performance. In Walmart’s fiscal year 2019, hourly associates earned nearly $800 million in bonuses.
We’ve converted nearly 175,000 associates from part-time to full-time in fiscal year 2019.
Education Benefits
- In partnership with Guild Education, our Live Better U program gives associates the opportunity to earn debt-free, high-quality degrees in business or supply chain management for just $1 per day. Walmart covers remaining costs and other required fees.
- Associates can receive college credit for paid training at Walmart Academies. As of 2019, associates have already earned more than $317 million in college credits.
- Walmart also offers education benefits for GED, high school completion, language training and professional development.
Culture
Culture is the foundation of everything we do at Walmart. It’s how we deliver superior customer service, create a great frontline work environment and improve performance in order to achieve our common purpose of saving people money so they can live better. The Walmart culture is one of high performance, and it is how we live out our values. Each of our four values – Service to the Customer, Respect for the Individual, Strive for Excellence and Act with Integrity – has a set of three corresponding behaviors that, when practiced daily by every associate, can help us deliver business results and create a culture of inclusion.
Service to the Customer
- Customer first: Listen to, anticipate and serve customer wants and needs
- Frontline focused: Support and empower associates to serve customers every day
- Innovative and agile: Be creative, take smart risks and move with speed
Respect for the Individual
- Listen: Be visible and available, collaborate with others and be open to feedback
- Lead by example: Be humble, teach and trust others to do their jobs, give honest and direct feedback
- Inclusive: Seek and embrace differences in people, ideas and experiences
Strive for Excellence
- High performance: Set and achieve aggressive goals
- Accountable: Take ownership, celebrate successes and be responsible for results
- Strategic: Make clear choices, anticipate changing conditions and plan for the future
Act with Integrity
- Honest: Tell the truth, keep your promises and be trustworthy
- Fair: Do right by others, be open and transparent
- Courageous: Speak up, ask for help, make tough calls and say no when appropriate
Benefits
Walmart has a long history of providing comprehensive health care and benefits to our associates, and we’re proud of the quality plans we offer, which are among the best in the retail industry. We believe that when associates have stability in areas like health care, maternity and parental leave, paid time off and retirement planning, they’re better able to bring their best selves to work.
Health care and insurance options made affordable
- All eligible associates – both full- and part-time – have affordable options that include no lifetime maximum and eligible preventive care covered at 100%.
- We offer medical plans starting at around $26 per pay period, as well as dental and vision plans.
- Coverage for domestic partners is available.
- Our Centers of Excellence program covers select spine and heart procedures, knee and hip replacement surgeries, organ and tissue transplants, and breast, lung and colorectal cancers – all at no cost to associates.
- Associates have free access to nurse care managers and health care advisors.
- Health reimbursement plans provide $300 to $1,000 and our health savings account plan gives up to a $700 match to help pay for eligible network or non-network medical expenses.
- Associates can take advantage of Resources for Living, a free confidential counseling and health information service.
- Additional options include company-paid life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness insurance, short- and long-term disability insurance and business travel accident insurance.
Save for retirement, save with exclusive discounts
- Associates can contribute to their 401(k) starting on their first day with the company. Walmart provides up to a 6% match after one year on the job.
- Associates can participate in an associate stock purchase plan with company match.
- Our associate discount card offers a 10% discount on fresh fruits, vegetables and regularly priced general merchandise at Walmart stores.
- The Associate Discount Center provides exclusive discounts on travel, cell phone services, entertainment and other goods and services not available in Walmart stores.
- Paid time off empowers associates to decide how they use their leave by streamlining paid vacation, sick time, personal time and holiday time into one category.
Making time for families with maternal and parental leave
Families take many forms. However our associates grow theirs, we’re here to help. Our maternity, parental and adoption benefits are available to all salaried and full-time hourly associates who have worked at Walmart for at least 12 months.
HOW IT WORKS
- Maternity: The enhanced maternity benefit supports birth moms with up to 10 weeks of protected paid time away from work.
Birth mothers can take up to 10 weeks of protected paid maternity leave.
They’ll receive 100% of their pay, based on their average weekly wages.
They can use the new parental benefit (see below) for an additional six weeks, for a total of 16 weeks of protected paid leave for birth mothers.
- Parental: The parental benefit supports associates who become a parent through a birth, adoption or foster-care placement, with up to six weeks of protected paid time away from work. It's available to associates in all states, including California, Oregon and other paid parental leave states.
The parental benefit is for new legal parents, guardians and foster parents only.
New parents can take up to six weeks of protected paid parental leave.
The associate’s time away needs to be continuous, meaning they take it all at once.
The associate can use their parental benefit at any point in the 12 months following the date they became a new parent through a birth, adoption or foster-care placement.
Salaried associates may also be able to use the two-week family care pay program to cover the time they care for a spouse or dependent who has an eligible medical condition.
Associates receive 100% of their pay, based on their average weekly wages.
- Adoption: This benefit pays associates back, up to $5,000, for expenses related to adopting a new family member. There’s an annual maximum of $10,000 and a lifetime maximum of $20,000 per associate. Qualified expenses include, but are not limited to:
Application fees, agency and placement fees, legal fees and court costs
Home suitability studies
Immigration, immunization and translation fees
Transportation, meals and lodging
Parent, child and family adoption counseling
Careers
As the world’s largest retailer, Walmart offers the opportunity for personal and professional growth on an unprecedented scale. Here, you'll find the chance to impact the community you live and work in, to innovate for the next generation of customers, and to build a career doing what you love.
Visit http://careers.walmart.com/ to explore opportunities around the world.