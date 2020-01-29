Location Facts

Where in the world is Walmart?

Select a market and learn more about each location, including U.S. state details.

From our humble beginnings as a small discount retailer in Rogers, Ark., Walmart has opened thousands of stores in the United States and expanded internationally. Through this model of expansion, which brings the right store formats to the communities that need them, we are creating opportunities and bringing value to customers and communities around the globe.

Today, Walmart operates approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites in 10 countries. We employ approximately 2.2 million associates around the world – 1.5 million in the U.S. alone.

