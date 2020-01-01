Walmart Chile

In 2009, Walmart acquired a majority in Distribución y Servicio D&S S.A., Chile's leading food retailer. With headquarters in Santiago, Walmart Chile operates several formats including hypermarkets, supermarkets and discount stores.

Lider

Lider is the hypermarket format, and responds to the “one-stop shop” concept. It is known for offering a wide range of products, including home appliances, electronics, textiles, hardware and toys, in addition to traditional grocery lines, as well as different additional services, provided directly by our company or through some partner. It offers first-class domestic and imported products, some of them brought directly from Walmart US. The average size of their stores is above 100,000 sq. ft.

Lider Express

It is the supermarket format, focused in offering an easy, fast and convenient shop experience for weekly groceries purchases. It also offers a limited assortment of general merchandise, oriented to solve the everyday needs of our customers. The average size of their stores is 27,000 sq. ft.

SuperBodega aCuenta

The SuperBodega aCuenta Discount Compact Hypermarket format is focused on offering quality products at low and first prices. Products include food, clothing and household items, with a wide range of private brands.

Ekono

Ekono Soft Discount stores offer groceries and are located in densely populated areas to provide speed of purchase and easy access to low prices for customers. The average store size is above 5,000 sq. ft.

Central Mayorista

This Cash and Carry format is focused on wholesale. It caters exclusively to businesses and membership is free. The stores are aimed at servicing small businesses, liquor stores, kiosks, and companies that offer food services (hotels, restaurants and casinos, among others). On average, Central Mayorista stores are above 45,000 sq. ft. in size.

