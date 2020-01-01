At Walmart Argentina, we’re committed to operating responsibly and helping create better lives for our associates, customers and the communities where we operate. In addition to the jobs we offer, the company works side by side with suppliers and small businesses to foster opportunities for growth.

We continually search for ways to reduce the environmental impact of our stores and collaborate with suppliers to promote responsible solutions for post-consumer waste. Since 2010, we’ve collaborated with the Food Bank Network to help address hunger issues in communities across the network, while leveraging our own associates to volunteer at the local organizations that mean the most to them.

View the 2019 Environmental, Social & Governance Report to learn more about Walmart’s global initiatives.