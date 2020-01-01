Argentina
Our Business
Walmart Argentina
Walmart Argentina began in 1995 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires. Store formats include Changomas, Changomas Express, Walmart and Walmart Supermercado.
President & General Manager: Dolores Fernandez Lobbe
Website: https://www.walmart.com.ar/
Quick Facts
Changomas
Changomas is a format with optimized logistics, supply and marketing innovations. Because the format was intended to meet the tastes, habits and customs of all communities and cities, it has several dimensions with a range of up to 18,000 products between food and general merchandise.
- ChangomasStore sales floors are approximately 21,500 and 43,000 sq. ft. in size and carry approximately 18,000 products.
- Mi ChangomasStore sales floors are nearly 13,000 sq. ft. in size and carry approximately 5,500 products.
- Changomas Express
Store sales floors are approximately 4,000 sq. ft. and carry approximately 3,500 products.
Walmart
Walmart Supercenters and Supermarkets are designed to respond to the needs of cities with lots of families. The stores offer up to 60,000 products, including food and general merchandise.
- SupercentersStore sales floors are approximately 54,000 - 145,000 sq. ft. and carry approximately 60,000 products.
- SupermarketsStore sales floors are approximately 7,500 sq.ft. in size and carry nearly 8,000 products.
Our Commitment
At Walmart Argentina, we’re committed to operating responsibly and helping create better lives for our associates, customers and the communities where we operate. In addition to the jobs we offer, the company works side by side with suppliers and small businesses to foster opportunities for growth.
We continually search for ways to reduce the environmental impact of our stores and collaborate with suppliers to promote responsible solutions for post-consumer waste. Since 2010, we’ve collaborated with the Food Bank Network to help address hunger issues in communities across the network, while leveraging our own associates to volunteer at the local organizations that mean the most to them.
View the 2019 Environmental, Social & Governance Report to learn more about Walmart’s global initiatives.