Wyoming
Associates:
Associates in Wyoming: 4,410
Average wage: $14.14*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $27.1 million
Number of suppliers: 169
Supplier jobs supported: 3,838
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $32.5 million
Paid: $4.9 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Wyoming as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $370,789
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 1
Wyoming at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
14
Supercenters
12
Sam's Clubs
2