Wisconsin
Associates:
Associates in Wisconsin: 29,143
Average wage: $14.21*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $4.46 billion
Number of suppliers: 1,053
Supplier jobs supported: 74,005
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $218.5 million
Paid: $75 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Wisconsin as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $22.0 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 3
Wisconsin at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
99
Supercenters
83
Discount Stores
4
Neighborhood Markets
2
Sam's Clubs
10