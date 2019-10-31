West Virginia
West Virginia
Associates:
Associates in West Virginia: 11,804
Average wage: $13.95*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $194 million
Number of suppliers: 290
Supplier jobs supported: 8,423
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $118.1 million
Paid: $60.3 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of West Virginia as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: 10.1 million
West Virginia at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
43
Supercenters
38
Sam's Clubs
5