Associates:

Associates in Washington: 20,571

Average wage: $15.15*

*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.

Suppliers:

Spent with suppliers: $2.89 billion

Number of suppliers: 745

Supplier jobs supported: 42,118

*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019

Taxes and Fees:

Collected: $290.2 million

Paid: $42 million

*Collected on behalf of the state of Washington as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019

Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:

Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $15.2 million

Distribution Centers:

Total number of distribution centers: 2

