Washington
Associates:
Associates in Washington: 20,571
Average wage: $15.15*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $2.89 billion
Number of suppliers: 745
Supplier jobs supported: 42,118
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $290.2 million
Paid: $42 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Washington as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $15.2 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 2
Washington at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
66
Supercenters
52
Discount Stores
10
Neighborhood Markets
4