Virginia
Associates:
Associates in Virginia: 44,623
Average wage: $13.92*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $2.1 billion
Number of suppliers: 1,048
Supplier jobs supported: 66,870
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $384.6
Paid: $135.9 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Virginia as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $33.4 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 4
Virginia at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
149
Supercenters
110
Discount Stores
4
Neighborhood Markets
20
Sam's Clubs
15