Associates:

Associates in Vermont: 1,075

Average wage: $14.18*

*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.

Suppliers:

Spent with suppliers: $578.8 million

Number of suppliers: 97

Supplier jobs supported: 5,568

*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019

Taxes and Fees:

Collected: $12.1 million

Paid: $6.7 million

*Collected on behalf of the state of Vermont as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019

Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:

Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $428,665

