Vermont
Associates:
Associates in Vermont: 1,075
Average wage: $14.18*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $578.8 million
Number of suppliers: 97
Supplier jobs supported: 5,568
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $12.1 million
Paid: $6.7 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Vermont as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $428,665
Vermont at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
6
Supercenters
3
Discount Stores
3