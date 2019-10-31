Texas
Texas
Associates:
Associates in Texas: 166,457
Average wage: $14.15*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $48.5 billion
Number of suppliers: 3,778
Supplier jobs supported: 267,317
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $1.8 billion
Paid: $567 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Texas as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $117.4 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 19
Texas at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
590
Supercenters
392
Discount Stores
18
Neighborhood Markets
98
Sam's Clubs
82