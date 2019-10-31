Tennessee
Associates:
Associates in Tennessee: 40,843
Average wage: $14.03*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $3.5 billion
Number of suppliers: 974
Supplier jobs supported: 54,384
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $766 million
Paid: $108.2 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of Tennessee as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $39.8 million
Distribution Centers:
Total number of distribution centers: 3
Tennessee at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
151
Supercenters
117
Discount Stores
1
Neighborhood Markets
19
Sam's Clubs
14