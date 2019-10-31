South Dakota
Associates:
Associates in South Dakota: 4,909
Average wage: $14.76*
*For regular, full-time hourly associates in Walmart Discount Stores, Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, as of Oct. 31, 2019.
Suppliers:
Spent with suppliers: $101.4 million
Number of suppliers: 184
Supplier jobs supported: 13,554
*Supplier figures provided by Dun & Bradstreet for FYE 2019
Taxes and Fees:
Collected: $90.4 million
Paid: $12.9 million
*Collected on behalf of the state of South Dakota as part of transactional sales of taxable goods and services for FYE 2019
Community Giving to Local Organizations in FYE 19:
Cash and in-kind donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation: $3.0 million
South Dakota at a glance
Total Retail Units on 10/31/19
17
Supercenters
15
Sam's Clubs
2